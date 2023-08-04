Watching the crooks

I recently had a “procedure” – the kind that makes you think about matters far weightier even than the fact that our nation is now provably being led by a crime family which would shame the Gambinos as rank amateurs.

I confess to a weakness from which we all may suffer to one degree or another in these darkest days of our nation since the War Between the States. It is the surreal attraction we feel -- some may call it close to an obsession -- at having to know every single criminal act of the ever-burgeoning class of traitorous vermin we learn about every day. Those of us on the right are drawn in as a moth to a flame by the sheer overwhelming putrescence of the criminal class we see before us. As I write this, in our peaceful community brushed by the Gulf Breezes from whence came its name, it is even hard for me -- a very elderly (as I was reminded again by the need to have the aforementioned “procedure”), very jaded trial lawyer with much actual experience in dealing with people of the rotten class, to believe that our Founding Fathers risked “our Lives, our Fortunes, our sacred Honor” so that their gift to all of us could be handed over to pond scum like Joe Biden.

I do not recall a time when our nation was so transfixed by the antics of the criminal class, with the possible exception of the Watergate era. This is not to say that these events, the corruption of the Biden Crime Family and the ongoing Banana Republic constant legal harassment of Biden’s presumptive opponent in the 2024 election, are in any sense not important enough to command the attention of all responsible citizens. It does seem noteworthy to me, however, that we are seemingly caught in a vortex of news stories about the exact language of indictments, long transcripts of sworn testimony all of which are reported to us with strong admonitions that we must -- immediately! -- read this or that literally existential document which alone could bring the end of the Republic. I do not recall a time so immersed in this kind of -- for want of a better word -- psychosis.

Perhaps I’m wrong, but it does strike me, as one who is drawn to the flame myself, as something akin to a national fever of some kind.

Although I intend to keep myself informed of the news, I am going to turn my concentration away from these transient criminals who have infected our beloved nation and focus on the things which should resume their central place of honor and love: family, dear friends, neighbors, community, our children – the very essence of our hope and our future. And love for the greatest nation ever created by the minds of the most providential group of men in history -- our Founding Fathers.

Image: White House