On the street where you sleep

It’s amazing talking with someone who lives in New York City. They are angry at the Mets, the Yankees, and the “migrants on the streets.”

This is the story:

Images of migrants forced to sleep on Manhattan sidewalks in recent days are hammering home a point New York City Mayor Eric Adams has long been trying to make to President Joe Biden. ‘We need help,’ Adams said Monday. ‘And it’s not going to get any better. From this moment on, it’s downhill.’ Photos, videos and interviews from the street outside the midtown Manhattan hotel doubling as an intake center are circulating online and in the national media. Groups of newly arrived men resigned to sleeping on cardboard boxes have found that, as Adams has repeatedly warned the White House, there is no room for them.

See video via Twitter below:

WATCH: Hundreds of migrants sleep on streets outside Roosevelt Hotel in Manhattan, New York City pic.twitter.com/9Ibx5flfHt — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) August 2, 2023

We need help? I guess that they do. However, they need to do something more than complain or point out the disaster on the streets.

In other words, the Democrats are angry at the outcome but don’t have the courage to direct their anger at the source, or the Biden administration that opened the border.

Yes, they blame Governor Abbott for sending the migrants to New York City or keep calling for immigration reform, or something that is never going to happen in this political climate.

In the meantime, the locals are angry…and getting angrier.

