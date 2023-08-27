Trump to be judged by offspring of communist revolutionaries -report

How's this for a conflict of interest?

Turns out President Trump's judge in the January 6 case, Tanya Chukhan, is the granddaughter of bona fide communist revolutionaries back in her native Jamaica:

The judge assigned to former President Trump’s multiple indictments stemming from his efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election is the scion of a family of revolutionary Marxists in her native Jamaica. Judge Tanya S. Chutkan, an Obama appointee, is the granddaughter of Frank Hill, a Jamaican communist revolutionary, who along with his brother Ken were briefly jailed by the island’s British governor during World War II over suspicions of “subversive activities.” Hill is the father of Noelle Hill, Judge Chutkan’s mother, public records show. Frank, along with his brother Ken Hill, and fellow comrades Richard Hart and Arthur Henry, were expelled from the People’s National Party of Jamaica for espousing communist views, according to local Jamaican media.

Which is more than a little disturbing. The Communist Party of Jamaica operated in lockstep to the calls of the Soviet Union and supported its entire record. There was no daylight at all. Notice how Russian her first name looks, which is weird stuff from a country that has no significant Russian immigration.

Sure, people can't control who their ancestors were. Some lovely conservatives out there have begun life with the first name 'Stalin.'

But unless she has explicitly renounced those views, it's a certainty she's been steeped in them. Communists politicize the entirety of society including the family.

Someone like this shouldn't be judging anyone at all in this country.

What's the communist view and record on trials and justice?

'By any means necessary.'

'Of the party, by the party, for the party, and nothing outside the party.'

That tells us a lot about what she's learned in her home and how she would naturally think now. It also explains why Congress is investigating her political bias, according to the Post.

Even more important, what is the communist record on justice?

Show trials. Imprisonment without trial. Kangaroo courts and trumped-up charges. Knocks on doors in the middle of the night. Official lies. Draconian punishments and summary executions and 'liquidations' of those dissenting. Political prisoners.

She's renounced none of that.

That certainly explains her record as a judge, throwing January 6 defendants into prison for longer terms than even the prosecutors requested.

With that background and zero evidence whatsoever of renunciation of those ideas and practices, this is obviously someone who cannot be fair at a trial of a conservative with anti-communist views. To her, Trump is just a white guard general to do away with as a good commissar would. Anybody think she's someone who could be fair in a trial?

What a shocking irony this is. America is so degraded, so third-worldized, so Marxicized, it's come to this.

The rot in our institutions is so deep that we've made room for actual communists of the kind we spent nearly a century fighting to now be our judges in a court of law. It's not just Trump she's after, it's all conservatives and anti-communists.

You can bet the Chicoms and Russians and Cubans are watching this scion of their handiwork around the world over the years with very satisfied smiles.

Whatever you want to call it, it's not justice. It's revolutionary justice, done by an unreconstructed communist and it stinks as bad as the Atlanta prison they're all gleefully trying to throw President Trump into.

Image: Twitter screen shot