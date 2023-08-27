The recent surprise hit success of Oliver Anthony’s song: Rich Men North of Richmond has caused me to wonder if we should consider a similar effort. Only this time, how about a song in favor of Donald Trump?

Let us take a classic tune – one which speaks of optimistic defiance – such as Hey Look Me Over.

Or here is a karaoke version: (Click here).

The song is about someone who hits bottom; but, rather than surrender, starts right up again with confidence. Makes one think of Donald, doesn’t it?

Donald Trump, right now, seems to have hit bottom; but if he fights on to succeed, and win re-election, he will make the biggest come back in American history.

So, since the Fair Use provision of copyright law allows for parody, let me suggest some lyrics.

With commentary.

Hey, listen up world; though things ain’t right. Don’t give up hope - cause Trump is in the fight. The press says he’s broken, but you can bet. Whenever they say the Don is out, the Don is at his best. He’ll come out swinging, put them to flight. Win next election. Set the country right. He’s just hunkering down to take a munch, and plan his next attack. Then look out world … TRUMP IS BACK!

I would hope the lyrics are clear enough.

Now, I am not a singer or a musician. I hope one of you out there is. Maybe you can set these lyrics (or an improved version) to music, and post a TRUMP FIGHT SONG on YouTube or Twitter/X.

I think it will spread superfast.

Image: Meme / Twitter screen shot