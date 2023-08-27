How do we resist the corrupted and crooked fascist far left?

Recent cultural phenomena have shown that there are a lot more decent people than “Democrats” and it’s time to unite against them.

Many of us are seeing our country go sideways while being blamed for it by every national socialist media source. For the first time in history, the fascist far-left controlling class has arrested its leading political opponent, symbolized by the mugshot heard ‘round the world. This certainly isn’t normal and the proverbial scent of gasoline is starting to waft through the air. You’re probably thinking, “What can I do though?”

The key strategy is to use our advantages against their disadvantages.

Anti-liberty leftists have the advantage of a complete lack of moral character (because they’re “saving the planet” or something). They are also perfectly willing to weaponize the government whenever they can, and they dominate most of the media and indoctrination centers (schools).

They lie like it’s a bodily function, and feel no remorse for doing so (former Senate minority leader Harry Reid for example). Additionally, the collectivists have most of the nation’s media behind them to “fact check” any challenges into oblivion—Russian collusion, COVID-19, suspicious election activities, etc.

Of course, the fascist far left has its disadvantages in that no one is really buying what they’re selling, they are a fringe minority of the public—shrinking by the day—and so are their advantages.

Lies and projections can only take them so far and when people stop believing them and their comrades in the national socialist media….

Loss of trust is a lot like bankruptcy, in that it works two ways: “Gradually and then suddenly.”

Their willingness to exploit the government to their advantage quickly runs into the brick wall of incompetence as we saw in Uvalde and Maui. In some ways, it’s almost laughably ironic that a thumbnail for a documentary on the National Socialist Labor Party in the 1920s had them trying to become respectable while our lying leftists are trending in the opposite direction, plumbing the depths of depravity at every turn.

There’s been plenty of talk about the dire straits we are in, but not enough about what to do about it.

So, what do we do to resist them?

The short answer is that we essentially do the opposite of what they are doing. They have a predilection for projective prevarication, or, lying and accusing us of which they are guilty.

We on the pro-freedom side of the political spectrum have the advantages of far superior ideas that have always worked. That means we can be honest and always take refuge in the truth. We also have the numbers, with more people shifting to our side every day.

Leftists will undoubtedly come back with the trivial distraction that our side isn’t honest all the time, pointing at President Trump as their prime example. As others have pointed out, the major difference is that these are irrelevant things like insults or crowd sizes. And let’s face it, the national socialist media is always quick to pick apart anything we say. So, we are forced to be honest as a regular course of action. Contrast this with the fascist far left and their media minions that have gone so crooked and corrupt for their single-minded cause of gaining power that they’ve never met a lie they didn’t like.

We also take the opposite take to their usual tactics with the fascists of “anti-fa.” Anyone who has made an objective assessment of the “mostly peaceful” protests of the fascist far-left knows that force and violence go hand in hand with lies. As Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn said:

Let us not forget that violence does not and cannot exist by itself; it is invariably intertwined with the lie. They are linked in the most intimate, most organic and profound fashion: violence cannot conceal itself behind anything except lies, and lies have nothing to maintain them save violence. Anyone who has once proclaimed violence as his method must inexorably choose the lie as his principle.

The recent culture war victories in areas that have been forced on us by the far left should show everyone that even small changes multiplied by millions of patriots can have a major impact. Small changes such as the way we engage them in the marketplace of ideas. Certain rules of engagement and selecting certain terms instead of others will make a big difference.

The far left has built their socialist national agenda house of cards on a foundation of sand that is washing away as we speak. Their unhinged political persecution of President Trump is clearly meant to stop anyone from questioning any fraud in the 2024 election by tying him up in lawsuits, but they’re making him the front-runner at the same time. Their mendacity knows no bounds, and yet David Brooks in his “wisdom” thinks that “anti-Trumpers are the good guys, the forces of progress and enlightenment.”

You have to wonder if that’s severe self-delusion or outward deception. They never seem to comprehend that most people no longer see them this way. But they are heading down a dark road with blinders, unable to understand what they are becoming.

Resisting them means exposing the collectivists with horrible ideas who have elevated the sordid skill of lying to an art form. The tide is already turning, and there isn’t anything they can do about it except scream in their inevitable defeat.

D Parker is an engineer, inventor, wordsmith, and student of history, the director of communications for a civil rights organization, and a long-time contributor to conservative websites. Find him on Substack.

Image: Free image, Pixabay license, no attribution required.