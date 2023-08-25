They're coming for your guns

Leftist politicians rarely tell the truth. Their policies and ideals are so bad that they can't, and they know it, thus the nonstop hyperbole, grandstanding, and projection. It's infuriating that so many Americans either are unable to see this, thanks in part to a complicit MSM, or so blinded by their ideology that they choose to ignore the fact that they get endlessly played by those they keep electing.

As with any good totalitarian leftist regime, gun confiscation is at the top of the leftist wish list. It's much easier to institute control and compliance over an unarmed citizenry than it is an armed one. They may deny it, but deep down, this is what they want. All you have to do is watch and listen to them.

You hear them use code words like "military-grade weapons" and "red flag laws." Even our leftist administrative state is getting in on the action, as the ATF is now targeting gun dealers by denying more and more of their business licenses. It probably won't be long until this administration starts mandating that banks curtail any financial dealings with gun manufacturers and dealers, just as it has with the fossil fuel industry. House bills are already written to pin blame on gun manufacturers for gun-related crimes. Once instituted, there is no way those business can survive the legal onslaught that would come their way. Leftists may not be able to repeal the 2nd Amendment, yet, but they can sure regulate their way around it.

This leftist playbook was recently revealed by progressive St. Louis mayor Tishaura Jones. Under her leadership, the city recently passed Bill 29, which repealed the city's open carry law, but that wasn't enough for her. Now she's proposing more "commonsense gun legislation," including but not limited to red flag laws, background checks, banning "military-grade" weapons, and prohibiting insurrectionists and those convicted of hate crimes from owning guns.

While I find red flag laws deeply concerning, as they blatantly infringe upon an individual's right to bear arms simply via another's accusation, the last two in the list really set the alarm bells off. Of course, Mayor Jones didn't specifically say what constitutes a "military-grade weapon," and I'm not going to put words into her mouth, but any time the government looks to limit something, it's only getting started. Military-grade weapons, or "weapons of war," is an extremely vague term that can mean whatever the government wants it to mean, which is exactly how the government wants it. All these people need to do is to open that door and stick their foot in it, and then, over time they'll be able to step right through.

This brings me to Jones's most disturbing statement: "prohibiting insurrectionists and those convicted of hate crimes" from owning guns. We've already seen how loose our federal government is when it comes to labeling citizens as "insurrectionists." Would local leftist leaders be at all different? Of course not.

In fact, let's take this a step farther. With our federal Justice Department labeling concerned parents voicing opinions at school board meetings as "domestic terrorists," what would stop local authorities from targeting them as well? Or the fact that certain crimes against certain "oppressed" or "victim" groups, as determined by the administrative state, constitutes forgoing your 2nd Amendment rights, too? This is nothing but blatant political weaponization against "enemies" in the guise of "commonsense" gun laws, with the government picking and choosing the winners and losers. In the 17th century, they were called "witch hunts."

The fact that Mayor Jones used the word "insurrectionists" was no accident. On the surface, who would argue with disarming insurrectionists, right? But to the left, "insurrectionists" refers to anybody leftists disagree with, as well as other code words like "fascists," "MAGA," and "terrorists." This is the semantic word game that leftists love to play. They'll pass laws that, on their surface, may appear sensible and provide a good sound bite, just for them to then use these laws to cudgel their opposition, while giving free passes to those who support them.

We all have to vehemently resist leftists' assault on the 2nd Amendment, for there is absolutely no question as to what their end game is: the disarmament of the populace and the persecution of their adversaries.

