First Trump, now Elon: Biden's DOJ takes aim at SpaceX over refugee hiring

Is there no bottom to the Biden administration's persecutions of political opponents?

They got Trump in Fulton County, and without missing a breath, they've started in on Elon Musk for discrimination against refugees and asylees at his SpaceX corporation.

According to the Department of Justice:

The Justice Department filed a lawsuit today against Space Exploration Technologies Corporation (SpaceX) for discriminating against asylees and refugees in hiring. The lawsuit alleges that, from at least September 2018 to May 2022, SpaceX routinely discouraged asylees and refugees from applying and refused to hire or consider them, because of their citizenship status, in violation of the Immigration and Nationality Act (INA). In job postings and public statements over several years, SpaceX wrongly claimed that under federal regulations known as “export control laws,” SpaceX could hire only U.S. citizens and lawful permanent residents, sometimes referred to as “green card holders.” Export control laws impose no such hiring restrictions. Moreover, asylees’ and refugees’ permission to live and work in the United States does not expire, and they stand on equal footing with U.S. citizens and lawful permanent residents under export control laws. Under these laws, companies like SpaceX can hire asylees and refugees for the same positions they would hire U.S. citizens and lawful permanent residents. And once hired, asylees and refugees can access export-controlled information and materials without additional government approval, just like U.S. citizens and lawful permanent residents.

Notice that "equal basis" to Americans, as if our citizenship is worthless now, and notice that open invitation to refugees and asylees to help themselves to access export-controlled information and materials, which is likely what SpaceX would rather not happen.

Presumably, the DoJ is talking about people with refugee status, and those who have already been granted asylum in the U.S. rather than so-called asylum-seekers who are currently surging the border.

Refugees and asylees are around, but not enough to assimilate into the U.S. or obtain a green card, which would presumably show commitment to the U.S.

That seems a little flimsy. Even an asylee hired as a dishwasher could be a problem for SpaceX, given that terrorists can assume any role to do their dirty work, and anyone at any level could steal secrets for China, Iran, North Korea or Russia.

I suspect that was what SpaceX is trying to avoid, given the number of foreign countries that are interested in infiltrating this company in order to steal its secrets and sabotage its operations. Already, there have been instances of known Mexican cartel members attempting to infiltrate the SpaceX company grounds in Texas. Would the cartels not consider trying to slip someone in as a refugee or asylee to get their jobs done, given the relative ease with which these designations are given these days? Would China, which is already shipping in many military-aged young men, some of whom seem to be part of its military, across our open border? Would Russia? Russia really, really, really didn't like that Starlink help that Musk extended to Ukraine awhile back. Might they have a motive for sabotage? Might it be pretty easy to get an asylum-seeker who makes his court dates into the U.S.?

The border is wide open for them and SpaceX is waiting on the other side.

The DoJ insists that getting this status makes refugees and asylees equal in every way to a U.S. citizen even for companies with sensitive secrets to guard.

According to DOJ:

Asylees and refugees are migrants to the United States who have fled persecution. To obtain their status, they undergo thorough vetting by the United States government. Under the INA, employers cannot discriminate against them in hiring, unless a law, regulation, executive order or government contract requires the employer to do so. In this instance, no law, regulation, executive order or government contract required or permitted SpaceX to engage in the widespread discrimination against asylees or refugees that the department’s investigation found, as explained in the complaint.

Color me skeptical on that.

Refugees and asylees have been granted that status with virtually no vetting on a wholesale basis in recent years just to take pressure off the border, or else based on foreign policy disasters such as Biden's Afghanistan pullout of 2021, which saw tens of thousands of random Afghans transported to the U.S. after pushing and shoving their way ahead of women, the elderly, and children, in order to get into the U.S. as refugees. Few had any checkable identification, and the government sheepishly admitted months afterward that no, it didn't vet those people before handing them their refugee cards and releasing them into the interior of the country.

Those are the people who get refugee status these days, and for a company like SpaceX, it seems distinctly risky to hire such people.

The DOJ lawsuit is particularly sleazy and politically motivated because it puts SpaceX in a Catch-22 situation -- SpaceX could either be busted for what they say they think they will be busted for if they hire unvetted refugees, or else busted for discrimination for not letting them all in as cooks and dishwashers and maybe engineers.

According to the Washington Post, here is what they have been concerned about:

SpaceX officials have for years asserted in interviews that its hiring practices were dictated by the requirements of a federal law known as the International Traffic in Arms Regulation. Like many rocket companies, SpaceX takes ITAR seriously. It closely guards access to its manufacturing facilities and limits what outside photographers and videographers can shoot for fear of sensitive designs being made public. The work SpaceX and other space companies do is so sensitive that recently the National Counterintelligence and Security Center, the FBI and the Air Force Office of Special Investigations issued a joint bulletin about foreign intelligence threats to the U.S. space industry. In the bulletin, the agencies said foreign intelligence entities “recognize the importance of the commercial space industry to the U.S. economy and national security, including the growing dependence of critical infrastructure on space-based assets. They see U.S. space related innovation and assets as potential threats as well as valuable opportunities to acquire vital technologies and expertise.”

But now, they're supposed to let All Afghanistan in, or China's finest, or Russia's infiltrators, courtesy of that cheaply obtained, unvetted refugee designation.

What's more, the DOJ said it was looking to recruit people for its lawsuit, it apparently didn't know about any or any in any significant number before it filed its lawsuit. It's openly recruiting for plaintiffs in its press release here as if that doesn't underline the political nature of this case. They consider Musk an enemy of theirs, second only to Trump, and they're looking to take him down, too.

Musk is an amazing producer for this country with amazing innovations and a bright visionary dream who has done wonders for the U.S. as a whole. He's also exposed the Deep State through his purchase of Twitter which has had them looking for blood. Now they aren't even trying to hide it. They are out to Get Musk and will stoop to any politicized rationale they can find to do it. At the same time, they've left the border wide opeen and aren't even bothering to investigate labor law violations at chicken factories and the like which hire illegal aliens. That's some priority they've got, but this is the Biden regime in action.

