Flashbacks to 9/11 after what they did to President Trump on 8/24

Our Constitution has been shredded, democracy is dead, and some imbeciles out there are worried about Trump’s weight. Are they insane?



In Judaism, there is a prevailing belief that angels live among us. They may not know that they are angels, and others around them surely don’t know, but they are believed to exist.

Is President Trump one of them? Surely he has exposed the deranged dystopian cabal that is intent on destroying the greatest country ever created.



It is impossible to comprehend the stress under which President Trump has been living, and the dignified manner in which he has endured the many years of lies, vitriol, pettiness, and gross distortion of his very being.



Trump has accomplished so much. But his greatest accomplishment to America has been to prove that the bureaucratic state does exist, and it is more malevolently evil than could ever be imagined.



Anyone in America, old enough to register and remember the horror, fury, and grief, of 9/11/2001 will never forget where they were when they learned what had happened.

On that beautiful day, foreign terrorists, drunk with religious fanaticism and composed of malevolent hearts, took control of four commercial planes and rammed them into the two towers of the World Trade Center, the Pentagon, and a field in Shanksville, Pennsylvania.



Where was I at that time? My husband and I were on an El Al plane from Tel Aviv to New York. Due to the Intifada being waged against Israel, the plane was almost empty - Yeshiva students as our only companions. We learned the incomprehensible news somewhere over the Atlantic, being one of only three planes still aloft. We were diverted to Toronto. As we disembarked, we walked through a phalanx of soldiers and finally reached a hotel. Everyone was assembled around a television and for the first time we saw the horror of humans leaping from flaming buildings to their deaths below. Many were Jewish; they jumped in the desperate hope that their remains would be identified and burial rites once they were found be followed.



Watching the utter destruction and the brave men running into the building, with bodies falling all around them, I experienced a fury I didn’t know I was capable of feeling.



Similarly, one will never forget where they were when President Trump entered hellhole known as a jail in Fulton County, Georgia and egregiously endured being fingerprinted, weighed, photographed and then seeing the information released in order to mock him. Ha ha ha, gloated his enemies. One can only hope theirs is not the last laugh.



Today, watching Trump gracefully accepting the destructive evil the Democrats have heaped upon him and our nation, one could only equate this internal attack on America to that of the terrorists of 9/11.



But today is worse. Thousands of people didn’t die, but an ideal, a sacred promise, and what is left of a constitutionally governed America did.



Only a collective fury, a voter uprising, and Republicans displaying the will and courage to stop the destruction can possibly turn this nightmare around.

