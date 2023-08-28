The press just can't stop lying with its term 'climate deniers'

Here is a fact: People who disagree with the green agenda do not say that the climate hasn't changed. We are not deniers. What we say is that the climate has changed cyclically and naturally through billions of years and we see no scientific data that shows that humans and our use of natural resources are the cause of the minor amount of warming and small sea level change since the little ice age ended around 1860.

Here are some things that this piece campaigning for the radical green agenda to destroy companies that have greatly improved our quality and length of life are calling facts:

2023 is likely to be the hottest year on record, and possibly the hottest in 100,000 years.

We don't have 100,000 years of records so how would we know? Are the measuring stations that we do have for the last 140 years in the same place or do they constantly move? The weather stations are not spaced by area of the world so there is no way to come up with an average worldwide temperature.

This year’s excessive heat has already resulted in 235,000 emergency room visits and more than 56,000 hospitalizations in the U.S., at a cost of more than $1 billion. The heat has also caused as much as $100 billion in reduced time and productivity on the job, a number that is likely to double by 2030. This summer, the temperature in Phoenix topped 110 degrees for 31 consecutive days, and failed to drop below 90 degrees for 16 consecutive days. Annual deaths attributable to the heat have quadrupled in Phoenix in the last decade.

This paragraph may be filled with factual information but where is the scientific data that shows that any of this is related to our consumption of coal, oil, meat, or milk?

The price tag of the recent wildfire in Hawaii could reach $16 billion — and the death toll continues to mount. Wildfire smoke, which travels thousands of miles, affects breathing, and can exacerbate asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and cardiovascular disease. If trends continue, wildfires will increase 50 percent by the end of the century.

According to Forest Facts:

Forest fires were larger and more intense 100 years ago than today. Climate change contributes to floods and droughts, albeit in different parts of the country. Warmer temperatures increase evaporation, put more moisture into the atmosphere and dramatically increase the amount of rain in many storms and hurricanes. In 2017, Hurricane Harvey dumped more than 60 inches of rain and caused an eight-foot storm surge in coastal areas of Texas.

This is all factual but where is the scientific data showing that humans and our use of natural resources have anything to do with it?

As sea levels rise, coastal flooding will increase significantly, perhaps by one foot by 2050, adding to the 4.3 million homes in Florida, California, South Carolina and Texas currently deemed at risk of being swept away.

That paragraph above is not factual. It contains predictions and climate change predictions of the past have been greatly exaggerated. Claiming it is factual is propaganda pushing an agenda.

Here is a fact: if humans and our exponential increase in the consumption of natural resources had caused the sea level rise it would have risen more than an immeasurable 9 inches in 140 years.

Global mean sea level has risen about 8–9 inches (21–24 centimeters) since 1880. The megadrought in the American West, which has lasted for more than two decades, has made the region drier than it has been in more than 1,200 years, causing massive crop losses, water shortages and lower groundwater levels. Moreover, droughts help wildfires spread more easily.

The above paragraph is filled with lies. The drought is over because of record cold and snow this past winter which the green pushers didn't predict. Droughts in California 1,000 years ago were estimated to be over 100 years long. The reason so much of California is a desert is because of long droughts They clearly weren't caused by humans and our use of oil and coal.

Which of the green policies caused the drought to end? The answer is none. It ended cyclically and naturally because of record snow.

That paragraph above may be factual, but it is irrelevant when you don't show the scientific data to support their beliefs. Basically, follow the money. Scientists at universities and elsewhere will have their money cut off if they dare disagree with the radical green agenda.

It is a shame that almost all people posing as journalists spread propaganda and predictions as factual and seek to destroy and silence anyone who disagrees.

