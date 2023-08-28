Judge in federal January 6 case against Trump blatantly interferes with the election

Outside of the November 2024 election, there is probably no bigger day in presidential politics than Super Tuesday, the day on which significant numbers of voters across America head to the polls to vote in their state’s primaries. After all, this is the process by which members of the political parties get to have a say as to which person will best represent their values in the presidential election. In 2024, 15 states will be holding their primaries on Tuesday, March 5. It’s impossible to believe that it’s a coincidence that Judge Tanya Chutkan scheduled Donald Trump’s trial for Monday, March 4, 2024.

Judge Chutkan, the judge “randomly” assigned to the abusive case Jack Smith filed against Donald Trump regarding events on January 6, has long shown herself to be a hardcore, openly biased, anti-Trump, pro-Democrat partisan. By October 2021, it had emerged that Chutkan has a very special animus toward the January 6 defendants.

This bias was obvious because she was routinely imposing on them more severe sentences than Merrick Garland’s “justice” department was seeking. During a hearing in the case of Matthew Mazzocco, she insisted that, unlike the “mostly peaceful[]” BLM rioters, the January 6 mob “was trying to overthrow the government,” thereby causing a “very real danger…to the foundation of our democracy.” In 2022, Chutkan, who is currently responsible for impartially presiding over Trump’s case, announced that she believes that it’s a travesty of justice that Trump “remains free to this day.”

Chutkan comes by her biases honestly. They’re not honest, of course, in the sense of being true or moral. However, she is a product of her upbringing. It’s emerged that Judge Chutkan descends from ardent Marxists:

Judge Tanya S. Chutkan, an Obama appointee, is the granddaughter of Frank Hill, a Jamaican communist revolutionary, who along with his brother Ken were briefly jailed by the island’s British governor during World War II over suspicions of “subversive activities.” Hill is the father of Noelle Hill, Judge Chutkan’s mother, public records show. Frank, along with his brother Ken Hill, and fellow comrades Richard Hart and Arthur Henry, were expelled from the People’s National Party of Jamaica for espousing communist views, according to local Jamaican media.

It’s hard to imagine that this judge who wears her leftist politics on her sleeves was unaffected by her ideological heritage.

Given Chutkan’s open biases (which should see her removed from the case and, ideally, kicked off the court), it’s no surprise to learn that she scheduled Trump’s trial for the day before Super Tuesday:

BREAKING: Judge Chutkan has set President Donald Trump's trial date in the Biden DOJ's sham prosecution against him to begin March 4, 2024 which is the day before Super Tuesday — Greg Price (@greg_price11) August 28, 2023

Jack Smith wanted the trail to begin in early January.



Trump's legal team wanted to push it to 2026.



Instead, the Obama appointed judge sets it to begin the day before the most important day of a presidential primary election. — Greg Price (@greg_price11) August 28, 2023

There's also 12.8 million pages of discovery that the DOJ dumped on President Trump's lawyers that they have to go through between now and March of next year.



Pour one out for them. — Greg Price (@greg_price11) August 28, 2023

Our own Oliva Murray reminded me that March 4 was the American inauguration day from 1793 until 1933 (barring a few exceptions). That’s some heavy-duty symbolism right there.

I once worked on a civil, not a criminal, case with several million pages of documents—but still many fewer than the 12.8 million pages the DOJ dumped on the Trump team. Even with a computer program and a team of 10 lawyers and paralegals reviewing the documents, it took us over three months just to do a first-pass review.

Under these circumstances, Smith’s January trial date request was abusive enough, but Judge Chutkan’s March trial date is equally abusive—and again, clearly intended to make it almost impossible for Trump to campaign before and on a singularly important day in the election calendar. This is a coup masquerading as litigation.

Democrat judges are generally a scurvy bunch, but Chutkan takes the cake. She makes no pretense of being impartial or working within the parameters of law and equity. She understands that her job isn’t to apply justice but is, instead, to destroy Trump’s candidacy. She’s not a jurist; she’s a foot soldier in the leftist war on America.

