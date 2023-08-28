The misinformers yell loudest about misinformation

It is an absolute joke when people from the Washington Post, CNN, MSNBC, the New York Times, ABC, CBS, and NBC, lecture others about spreading misinformation when they have been intentionally spreading misinformation for years.

The examples are endless. But start with this one:

Following Elon Musk’s lead, Big Tech is surrendering to disinformation Social media companies are receding from their role as watchdogs against political misinformation, abandoning their most aggressive efforts to police online falsehoods in a trend expected to profoundly affect the 2024 presidential election. An array of circumstances is fueling the retreat: Mass layoffs at Meta and other major tech companies have gutted teams dedicated to promoting accurate information online. An aggressive legal battle over claims that the Biden administration pressured social media platforms to silence certain speech has blocked a key path to detecting election interference.

The WaPo and others colluded with the Democrats to spread lies about Russian collusion for years as they sought to destroy Trump. There was never any evidence Trump colluded with the Russians but the media continuously used Adam Schiff as a source to spread misinformation.

The media colluded with Democrats to challenge the 2016 election and call Trump an illegitimate President but now they act like anyone challenging an election is a threat to democracy.

The media colluded with Fauci and others to block an investigation of the Wuhan lab as the source by falsely calling it a disproven conspiracy theory. They sought to silence those who disagreed with government talking points and edicts.

The media participated in spreading the “hands up don’t shoot” lie to gin up racial hate, division, and violence against white cops. How many cops have been injured or killed because of that intentional lie?

The media has allowed Biden and others to lie for years about what Trump said in Charlottesville in order to perpetuate the lie that Trump is a racist. They know that Trump repeatedly denounced white supremacists and Nazi’s but don’t care. The media and other Democrats always play the race card because they don’t want to defend their unpopular policies.

The media, especially the WaPo, sought to destroy Judge Kavanagh with unverified accusations. There was not one ounce of evidence showing this was true but the media and other Democrats didn’t care. They are the party of personal destruction. They seek to destroy anyone who gets in their way whether the people are black like Clarence Thomas or Tim Scott or women like Sarah Palin or Kari Lake or an orange man like Donald Trump. All that matters is that they are conservatives or Republicans.

The WaPo even sought to destroy Christian boys for the crime of wearing MAGA hats. They were accused of being racists. There were videos showing the allegations weren’t true, but the truth hasn’t mattered for a long time.

The media also spreads the lie that Trump’s tax rate cuts cost the government trillions and only benefited the rich. Both are verified lies. Revenues have risen substantially after the rate cuts and the rate cuts went to everyone who paid taxes.

The media colluded with the Justice Department, former intelligence officials, and other Democrats to hide the truth about Biden family corruption even though they have known for years about the Biden’s lining their pockets with foreign money.

To this day, they continually pretend that Joe Biden didn’t participate and didn’t get benefits from the millions in kickbacks because they haven’t found a direct deposit. They know that there was a joint account and that Hunter said he paid daddy’s bills but that makes no difference to the media.

Maybe the media and other Democrats can explain why Senator Menendez is being investigated for corruption since the kickbacks appeared to have gone to his wife.

And the biggest amount of misinformation is about climate change. They never give scientific data showing a direct link between oil, coal, meat, dairy products, etc and temperatures, sea levels, and storm activity but claim the science is settled and claim that anyone who disagrees with the radical green agenda is a denier.

So, pardon me if I don’t care when journalists who willingly spread misinformation on a daily basis claim they are worried about Twitter and other tech companies spreading misinformation.

