Sherlock Holmes, via his creator Sir Arthur Conan Doyle, adored the phrase, “the game’s afoot” when filled with anticipation of a new crime to solve. Shakespeare used it first, and Pac Man afterwards.

While the Democrats are reveling in their evil doings against President Trump, the earth between their swagger is cracking. Consumed with their own hubris, they don’t feel the dirt crumbling or the crowd shouting. But change is coming, and the game is surely afoot.

The numbers speak this truth. After Trump’s gladiator-like mug shot heard ‘round the world, the Democrats’ Machiavellian chortle gained Biden about $450,000 thousand fundraising dollars. In the same time-frame, Trump the felon notched over $7,000,000 million!

Hmmm. I doubt the scheming Democrats anticipated this stark “follow the money” moment. But in all their scheming and plotting, they forgot one of the basic axioms of politics: avoid the boomerang. The boomerang in this case being there are not only blue states with double digit IQ fascists running things, there are also red states, where inner cities are not broken, where mayors allow their district attorneys to prosecute criminals and whose attorneys general actually know the law and follow it. They don’t invent and project crimes on their opponents. They don’t corrupt the federal government to imprison political opponents. And they don’t cry RICO when the true RICO crime boss is one of their own—blatantly and shamelessly using his political position as president as a global piggy bank.

Yes, the game is afoot. The howls are being heard in Maui, where FEMA personnel are purportedly there to assist Americans whose lives have been financially destroyed—but they aren’t. Instead they are holed up in the Four Seasons, lounging and taking equity courses on white man bad. Well there is a white man who knows how to handle a disaster because he annually confronts them. That of course is white man and Republican presidential candidate Ron DeSantis, governor of Florida. But, Hawaii being a blue state wouldn’t deign to seek his expertise.

But isn’t this a redundancy, the teaching of an equity course? Didn’t the victims of white oppression running the government hold off fighting a fire with water for five freaking hours in the name of equity? And of course they didn’t impose proper fire aversion tactics because of —ta dah—bogus climate change concerns? The real victims of Maui, the homeless and those losing loved ones, are not fooled. Their game is afoot.

Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy, may be a neophyte when it comes to foreign affairs, but at least he is learning on the campaign trail and not in the White House, where things can really be screwed up. He hit a home run today. He attacked the Squad on CNN and came out of that interview exchange like Rocky on steroids. The game is afoot.

Perhaps most interesting of all was Jesse Waters’s August 28th segment on Fox News. In it, many black Americans were interviewed, and almost all said they were through with the Democrat party! Why? Because they admitted what Republicans have been stating all along: the Democrats take the black American vote for granted, but don’t deliver on their promises.

Democrat policies have left black Americans in broken inner cities with no protection from crime, failing schools, and little opportunity. Their inane policy in giving single mothers more money than households with a man have destroyed the once-proud black American family.

Poignantly, many spoke of identifying with Trump’s prosecution. “The man” has done to black Americans what “the man” is now doing to Trump. Also, they stated that things were better under Trump, that his policies worked, gas was way cheaper, and they had more money in their pocket.

Incredibly, and again without a whiff of where public opinion was headed, Biden the buffoon suggested today that masks were making a comeback and a new and improved vaccine was being readied. Anyone who buys this claptrap is an idiot.

So here’s to the day when we see Biden indicted along with Hunter, Fauci is tried for crimes against humanity, and a Republican is in the White House, whomever he or she might be.

