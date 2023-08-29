Joe Biden's long racist record is a specter to behold

Anyone who believes that Joe Biden and other Democrats have been great for blacks and other minorities clearly has been indoctrinated that Republicans and their policies are racist.

Take a look at the Washington Post is claiming:

· A 1960s history student remembers the era. So does Joe Biden. · What the 1960s model of history and race education did do, she says, was teach her how to self-educate. She has spent the years since, she writes, “peeling the onion of American history with more insight and points of view and facts that challenged and amplified what came before.” Another recent op-ed writer is looking to the 1960s for guidance, too; his name is Joe Biden. Biden talks up his own record on racial equity and rebukes the trickle-down economics that have failed Black people (as well as boosts the Bidenomics he hopes will do better). But he also calls on private-sector leaders, asking them to resist the voices dismissing diversity as a distraction. “Let us reject the cramped view,” Biden writes, “that America is a zero-sum game that holds that for one to succeed, another must fail.”

Maybe the reason the student thinks Joe Biden would be a good source is because she believes the congenital liar when he says he marched with the Civil Rights movement. He didn’t.

2 truths and 31 lies Joe Biden has told about his work in the Civil Rights Movement Since the early 1970s, Joe Biden has been a serial liar when it comes to his "work" in the Civil Rights Movement. It's the equivalent of stolen valor and is fundamentally disqualifying. When I marched in the Civil Rights movement, I did not march with a 12-point program, I marched with tens of thousands of others to change attitudes, and we changed attitudes.” Except Joe Biden never marched in the Civil Rights Movement. Not once. He didn’t march with or without a 12 point program. It was a complete fabrication. In 1983 Joe Biden was a keynote speaker at the Democratic Conference in Maine and falsely claimed there to participate in sit-ins at movie theaters and restaurants to desegregate them when he was 17 years old in 1960. Joe Biden did no such thing. In fact, nobody did.

Or when Biden says he was arrested trying to see Mandela. He wasn’t



Now here are some things that Biden has actually done:

Biden led the effort to stop court-ordered busing.

With a school desegregation lawsuit roiling Delaware in the 1970s, Mr. Biden led an effort in the Senate to end court-ordered busing.

I guess the student didn't learn anything from Kamala Harris.

Joe supported mass incarceration of people who used crack, especially minorities.

Of course, Hunter has always been above the law no matter what he did.

Is there anything more racist than a white male in his middle 60s saying in 2007 that Obama was the first mainstream African American who is articulate, bright and clean and nice looking?

"I mean, you got the first mainstream African-American who is articulate and bright and clean and a nice-looking guy. I mean, that's a storybook, man."

Biden once spoke of being a strict enforcer of immigration laws. Now, he essentially supports open borders which greatly harm blacks and other minorities along with all U.S citizens.

Joe Biden once spoke about jailing employers who hire “illegals,” said sanctuary cities shouldn’t be allowed to violate federal law, and argued a fence was needed stop “tons” of drugs coming into the country from “corrupt Mexico.

Biden was glowing in his comments about Robert Byrd who was formerly a KKK leader and who filibustered the Civil Rights Act of 1964.

He was fiercely devoted, as you’ve all heard, to his principles. Even once he became power, he always spoke truth to power, standing up for the people he proudly was part of, and you’ve heard it many times today but it bears repeating again, in defense of the Constitution he revered.

Biden and the Democrats claim they want to help poor and minority children yet they continually block vouchers which would help them go to better schools. Republicans, including Trump support allowing poor children of all races to go to better schools.

The D.C. Opportunity Scholarship Program provides scholarships to low-income children in Washington D.C. for tuition and other fees at participating private schools. The program was the first Federally funded school voucher program in the United States. It was first approved in 2003 and allowed to expire for the first time in 2009 under the Obama administration. The program was reauthorized under the SOAR Act in 2011, but again defunded at the end of the second Obama presidency. The program was reinstated under President Trump.

Biden and the Democrats rail against basic economics which they claims is "trickle down economics" that works.

After three years of Trump’s presidency of lower tax rates, fewer regulations., low inflation, and energy independence, the economy was lifting all boats. Poverty hit all time record lows dating back to 1959. Think of how much better it could have been if the media and other Democrats hadn’t sought to destroy Trump and his policies every day.

In 2019, the poverty rate for the United States was 10.5%, the lowest since estimates were first released for 1959. Poverty rates declined between 2018 and 2019 for all major race and Hispanic origin groups. Two of these groups, Blacks and Hispanics, reached historic lows in their poverty rates in 2019. The poverty rate for Blacks was 18.8%; for Hispanics, it was 15.7%.

Contrast the success of trickle-down economics with the Democrat policies of buying votes with programs like the great society and anti-policy programs. They essentially encourage the break-up of the family and lead to dependence on the government and generational poverty.

Of course, results and facts haven’t mattered to Democrats for a long time, only power.

Image: Gage Skidmore, via Wikimedia Commons // CC BY-SA 2.0