August 7, 2023

South African farm attackers pictured carrying disturbing gear

By Olivia Murray

They say life imitates art, and emerging stories from the intensifying conflict in South Africa would certainly lend credence to the old adage.  One CCTV still shows how sinister the situation really is:

Now, as the image is a bit blurry and grainy, we can't know for sure what the man in the lower left portion of the frame is carrying in his rucksack.  The author of the tweet, a white South African farmer himself, reasonably believes the man to be toting a device that "jams" phone and/or communication signals.  I speculated that the four upright rods could also potentially be the legs of two bipods, an accessory used by hunters to steady a weapon on a target.  And, with some level of uncertainty, two of the three men appear to be holding handguns.

We see human-hunting-human under the cover of darkness.  No doubt, the scene is eerily and distressingly reminiscent of one specific work of fiction: Richard Connell's "The Most Dangerous Game" (also published as "The Hounds of Zaroff").  Also from the same Twitter account, posted yesterday:

Connell's unsettling tale no longer plays out on some fictitious Caribbean island, but in South Africa, where a campaign of terrorism is flourishing with impunity.  Just the other day, Julius Malema led a 90,000-strong mob to sing "Kill the Boer, Kill the Farmer" in unison.  Malema is a prominent member of the country's parliament, and a Robert Mugabe fanboy.  See below:

As a reminder, the killings perpetrated by Mugabe's government and under his rule were both genocidal and democidal, but the dictator said the murders were just "the early rain that washes away the chaff."

The violent thugs maiming and slaughtering the innocent are emboldened — and maybe even equipped (see the right-hand image in the first embedded tweet) — by a biased and despotic regime, and the war on the white farmers is now a perverse game of hunter versus hunted.

See this tweet, posted less than a day ago:

