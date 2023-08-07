South African farm attackers pictured carrying disturbing gear

They say life imitates art, and emerging stories from the intensifying conflict in South Africa would certainly lend credence to the old adage. One CCTV still shows how sinister the situation really is:

#FarmAttackers caught on cctv with signal jammers. They come in gangs between 3 - 11 to kill and torture. In South Africa you can’t just buy a signal jammer, it’s against the law, and almost $20k. It is not just normal crime the woke media want you to believe @IndividualRSA pic.twitter.com/Nu3feJNXqw — Boer (@twatterbaas) August 6, 2023

Now, as the image is a bit blurry and grainy, we can't know for sure what the man in the lower left portion of the frame is carrying in his rucksack. The author of the tweet, a white South African farmer himself, reasonably believes the man to be toting a device that "jams" phone and/or communication signals. I speculated that the four upright rods could also potentially be the legs of two bipods, an accessory used by hunters to steady a weapon on a target. And, with some level of uncertainty, two of the three men appear to be holding handguns.

We see human-hunting-human under the cover of darkness. No doubt, the scene is eerily and distressingly reminiscent of one specific work of fiction: Richard Connell's "The Most Dangerous Game" (also published as "The Hounds of Zaroff"). Also from the same Twitter account, posted yesterday:

#SouthAfrica

I dare you to read and share a farmers wife story Today-



'We felt like wild animals being hunted'



A woman and her family - who survived a horrific farm attack in which she was raped twice, shot in the buttocks and forced to beg for her children's lives to be spared — Boer (@twatterbaas) August 6, 2023

Connell's unsettling tale no longer plays out on some fictitious Caribbean island, but in South Africa, where a campaign of terrorism is flourishing with impunity. Just the other day, Julius Malema led a 90,000-strong mob to sing "Kill the Boer, Kill the Farmer" in unison. Malema is a prominent member of the country's parliament, and a Robert Mugabe fanboy. See below:

In 1975 the white population in Zimbabwe was 300 000 (8% of the total population). Today, 40 years after Zim’s independence, fewer than 30 000 remain.



What is the correct term for what happened to them? pic.twitter.com/18KLpYThff — Skye (@SkyeZedA) August 6, 2023

As a reminder, the killings perpetrated by Mugabe's government and under his rule were both genocidal and democidal, but the dictator said the murders were just "the early rain that washes away the chaff."

The violent thugs maiming and slaughtering the innocent are emboldened — and maybe even equipped (see the right-hand image in the first embedded tweet) — by a biased and despotic regime, and the war on the white farmers is now a perverse game of hunter versus hunted.

See this tweet, posted less than a day ago:

Another brutal farm murder in South Africa



2 gunmen murdered Duwayne Smith and shot his wife Ingrid while their daughters Jenica (10) and Elisma (8) watched



The attack occurred on Thursday night at Randridge farm in Randfontein. The killers left without taking anything. pic.twitter.com/2uY3jAocLX — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) August 7, 2023

Image: Public domain via Wikimedia Commons.