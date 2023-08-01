Black South Africans rediscover the blood lust of an old song

“Kill the Boer, Kill the Farmer” is not a new song. It’s been kicking around South Africa for more than a decade. What is new, though, is the frenzy with which tens of thousands are seen singing it. When you combine this with a rapidly collapsing infrastructure and an uptick in violent attacks on white farmers, it’s not hard to predict that South Africa will soon explode in a genocidal fury before lapsing into complete dysfunction.

When the old apartheid government in South Africa ended in the early 1990s, all decent people saw that as a good thing. Apartheid discriminated against blacks while a much smaller number of whites (descendants of Dutch and English settlers) experienced freedom and prosperity. What was amazing was that, when apartheid ended, the country managed to avoid slipping into a blood bath, something that can be attributed to Nelson Mandela’s leadership. The guy may have been an old communist but, to his credit, he didn’t want a civil war.

Image: Rally in South Africa. Twitter/X screen grab.

Unfortunately, Mandela’s presidency was followed by a series of less civil, more inept presidents who reveled in their communist values. Over the years, their governance damaged South Africa’s prosperity, so these leaders did what demagogues always do: They found a scapegoat. In South Africa’s case, the scapegoat was ready-made: white farmers who continued to do what they’d always done, which was to provide food for the nation (and for export).

By 2010, the racial tensions that Mandela seemed magically to have erased were already coming to the fore in ugly ways. An essay from American Thinker in that year wrote about a song that the communists were using to bring about change:

Julius Malema is the head of the ANC (African National Congress) Youth League, and delights in singing the "Kill the Boer, Kill the Farmer" song at public gatherings. They failed to rope him in, so a civil case was brought by an N.G.O. to stop him singing the song. He ignored a court ruling in favour of the plaintiff, and sang it while visiting Robert Mugabe in Zimbabwe.



He had gone there to study their "success;" a country all but destroyed by that socialist dictator. A few days later the National Union of Mineworkers sang it at one of their meetings, taking their cue from Malema. We heard this morning that the disciplinary charges against Malema brought internally by the ANC, are to be dropped. They are powerless to stop him. He and his Youth League are the president's power base. It was they who orchestrated the coup at Polekwane in 2007, putting Jacob Zuma and the radical left in power. If they remove him, they remove themselves. It is out of control.

Change has indeed come to South Africa, but not for the better. South Africa’s infrastructure is collapsing, and the pressure is on to return to apartheid, this time with whites at the bottom of society. Additionally, crime is soaring in what’s long been one of the world’s most violent countries. As Al Jazeera (which is honest about its facts) noted last November, 7,000 South Africans were murdered in just three months. Most of these murders, as in America, are black-on-black killings.

Although whites are only a small percentage of the South African population, many of those murdered have been white farmers, with torture and rape thrown in for good measure. Although outlets such as Wikipedia assure us that there is no such thing as targeted white murders, whites in South Africa have to be getting worried when the same Julius Malema mentioned above gest a stadium full of 90,000 people to sing along enthusiastically to “Kill the Boer, Kill the Farmer.”

South Africa’s black party sings “kill the Boer (Whites), kill the White farmer”. pic.twitter.com/JdPg9Okgnj — Truthseeker (@Xx17965797N) July 30, 2023

Leftists are quick to assure us that it’s only a song, but one can’t help but notice the Leni Riefenstahl vibe to the old thing. After all, back in the 1930s, Hitler apologists were telling us that the Nazis didn’t mean it when they rallied around a madman preaching genocide. Elon Musk, the world’s best-known South African, sent a direct query to South African president Cyril Ramaphosa, who has yet to respond.

They are openly pushing for genocide of white people in South Africa. @CyrilRamaphosa, why do you say nothing? — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 31, 2023

I’m generally a pessimist, and I see a lot of cause for pessimism here. When you have a failing state in which the majority specifically calls out the minority to be murdered…well, things don’t usually end well.