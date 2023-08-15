Muskegon: Who says 'heroes are hard to find?

Muskegon, Michigan's city clerk, Ann Meisch, is a hero.

She noticed something odd about a woman dropping over 8,000 completed voter forms at the city clerk’s office and did something about it.

She made a phone call to the Muskegon Police Department and asked them to investigate.

The result is an unfolding story that has uncovered an election fraud ring operating across the country.

“On 10/21/20 First Lieutenant Mike Anderson was contacted by Tom Fabus, Chief of Investigations for Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel’s Office. According to the MI State Police report, Mr. Fabus asked for Michigan State Police assistance with a joint investigation of alleged voter fraud being conducted by the Muskegon Police Department and the AG. An investigative task force was formed, and an investigation was initiated.”

Meisch, who has worked in city clerk offices for 33 years, noticed that “…in her opinion a quantity of the voter registration forms were highly suspicious and possibly fraudulent…numerous forms appeared to have been completed by the same writer and upon initial examination, addresses on multiple forms were invalid or non-existent.”

According to The GatewayPundit

“The MI State Police investigator assigned to the case spoke with the female suspect who explained that she was being paid $1150/week “to find un-registered voters and provide them with a form so they can get registered to vote or obtain their absentee ballot.” The only problem is, the handwriting on the voter registrations was the same on several of the registrations and many of the addresses were non-existent or fake.”

Which calls to attention that the other heroes in this story are Jim and Joe Hoft of The Gateway Pundit, who have unwaveringly and boldly printed well-vetted information about the corruption in all levels of our government along with the authors of the article cited above, Benjamin Wetmore and Patty McMurray.

You should read their article for yourself and share it with anyone you know who either suspects massive election fraud in our country, or anyone who professes to deny it.

The GatewayPundit article continues by explaining how the investigation went.

Information was sent to the FBI, which did nothing.

“The FBI failed to follow-up on the alleged election crimes according to Michigan election investigator Phil O’Halloran. O’Halloran is now the Election Integrity Chair of the Michigan Republican Party.”

So there are heroes, Phil O’Halloran, but also villains. Our own FBI - supposedly the defenders of truth, justice and the law - ignored the case.

The Michigan state police continued to investigate and issued a report that detailed a widespread and well-funded effort to create fake registrations and absentee ballot forms. It “names ‘GBI Strategies‘ as the organization engaged in what O’Halloran claims is widespread, systemic, voter fraud. The Tennessee group is heavily connected to the Biden campaign and various Democrat campaign committees.”

The information is documented in a video that is surprisingly still found on YouTube.

According to GatewayPundit, cited in my last piece here

“Michigan State Senator Ruth Johnson, who is a former Secretary of State, told the Gateway Pundit: “My estimate is over 800,000 ballot applications were sent to non-qualified voters in Michigan, including many individuals who moved or died, and even some individuals who were underage or non-citizens. Many were sent to people who had moved out of state.” These ballot applications, if turned back in, would cause a live ballot to then be sent to that address by the clerk. Both the ballot applications and the live ballots were not seriously checked for a ‘signature match’ because Democrat Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson purposefully advised clerks to illegally assume and presume the signatures were a match.”

You, too, can be a hero and share what you are learning about the efforts to systematically deny American citizens their right to free and fair elections. Without honest elections, the people who make laws that affect our lives - from the taxes we pay, the kind of cars we drive, what our children are taught at school, where we work, the interest rate we pay on credit cards or home loans – are selected by the people who control the voting process, not the actual citizens of the United States of America.

When you see something, say something. If you work in any aspect of local, state or federal elections, and notice irregularities, call the police or your local sheriff. If they don’t follow through, contact The Gateway Pundit Tip Line, or write an article for The American Thinker or Canada Free Press – they are heroes, too.

There are many more ways to be a hero and take back your country. I’ve listed some in my own articles, such as…

Visiting a website that helps you understand which companies are captives of woke policies, ESG, and climate change hysteria, so you can change your spending habits.

Taking your kids out of public schools and finding ways to homeschool them with other parents. Support laws that allow parents to use money they send in for public schools to fund private schools and homeschooling. Don't send your kids to liberal colleges.

Stop sending money to the RINO GOP. Boycott any campaign that uses WinRed to collect funds – a portion of which go to the GOP. Instead, donate directly to conservative organizations and those determined to expose the truth — James O'Keefe, Judicial Watch, Heritage Foundation.

Donating to conservative candidates for sheriff, city council, and school boards. Or running for office yourself.

Going to watch “The Sound of Freedom” and share what you learn about the horrors of child trafficking.

Creating a music video like hero John Webb – (here's the link to his YouTube video, although if it gets taken down, here are the links to the video on Rumble) or write a song of your own.

Be a hero, become part of the quiet riot against insanity in America.

There is one more hero to mention, Donald J. Trump. Whether you like his style or not, or if you disagree with some of his decisions as President, he defines the word “hero.” He has risked his life and his fortune, and his very freedom to serve and protect this country.