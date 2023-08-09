Fake ballots in Michigan

Muskegon, MI City Clerk Ann Meisch is a hero. She noticed something odd about a woman dropping over 8,000 completed voter forms at the city clerk’s office and did something about it. She made a phone call to the Muskegon Police Department and asked them to investigate.

Then, according to an article by the Gateway Pundit…

“On 10/21/20 First Lieutenant Mike Anderson was contacted by Tom Fabus, Chief of Investigations for Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel’s Office. According to the MI State Police report, Mr. Fabus asked for Michigan State Police assistance with a joint investigation of alleged voter fraud being conducted by the Muskegon Police Department and the AG. An investigative task force was formed, and an investigation was initiated.” Meisch, who has worked in city clerk offices for 33 years, noticed that “…in her opinion a quantity of the voter registration forms were highly suspicious and possibly fraudulent… numerous forms appeared to have been completed by the same writer and upon initial examination, addresses on multiple forms were invalid or non-existent.” “The MI State Police investigator assigned to the case spoke with the female suspect who explained that she was being paid $1150/week “to find un-registered voters and provide them with a form so they can get registered to vote or obtain their absentee ballot.”

Information was sent to the FBI, which did nothing. “The FBI failed to follow-up on the alleged election crimes according to Michigan election investigator Phil O’Halloran… the Election Integrity Chair of the Michigan Republican Party.”

The Michigan State Police continued to investigate and issued a report that detailed a widespread and well-funded effort to create fake registrations and absentee ballot forms. It “names ‘GBI Strategies‘ as the organization engaged in what O’Halloran claims is widespread, systemic voter fraud. The Tennessee group is heavily connected to the Biden campaign and various Democrat campaign committees.”

“…the organization used rental cars around the state as part of its deployments, naming several of the field locations for their operations. On election night, a suspicious 3:30 AM van delivering the Biden Ballot Dump in Detroit at the facility formerly known as the TCF Center was accompanied by a vehicle registered to a rental car company.”

The information is documented in a video that is surprisingly still found on YouTube.

“Michigan State Senator Ruth Johnson, who is a former Secretary of State, told the Gateway Pundit: “My estimate is over 800,000 ballot applications were sent to non-qualified voters in Michigan, including many individuals who moved or died, and even some individuals who were underage or non-citizens. Many were sent to people who had moved out of state.” These ballot applications, if turned back in, would cause a live ballot to then be sent to that address by the clerk. Both the ballot applications and the live ballots were not seriously checked for a ‘signature match’ because Democrat Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson purposefully advised clerks to illegally assume and presume the signatures were a match.”

The full police report can be found in the Gateway Pundit article.

Image: J.M. Luijt