All those Dems nattering on about protecting 'our democracy'? It’s just a scam

We are living through an ongoing coup in which the fundamental protections of our constitutional order are being destroyed, one by one. To cover this radical “re-set” aimed at a totalitarian state in which dissent is suppressed and the might of the federal government becomes determinative of our fate, the Democrats have devised a cover story that rests on the events of January 6, 2021.

With the latest revelations coming from former Capitol Police Chief Steven Sund in his hour-long interview with Tucker Carlson, anyone who does not suspect a Reichstag Fire operation intended to justify a totalitarian takeover is living in fantasyland. (55-minute video)

Ep. 15 Former Capitol Police Chief Steven Sund reveals what really happened on January 6th. Our Fox News interview with him never aired, so we invited him back. pic.twitter.com/opDlu4QGlp — Tucker Carlson (@TuckerCarlson) August 10, 2023

The latest, but by no means the only example of Dems waving the banner of “democracy” as they destroy it comes from Kamala Harris, Joe Biden’s hoped-for insurance policy against impeachment. On MSNBC, she claimed, quite improbably, that the first thing she thinks about when waking up in the morning is “our democracy.” (14-second video)

“What do you think about when you wake up in the morning?”



“…Our democracy. I think everything is at stake right now” - Kamala Harris pic.twitter.com/VzkQ0hXjKi — HOT SPOT (@HotSpotHotSpot) August 11, 2023

It's all a part of the Big Lie strategy adapted from the Nazis.

“Our democracy” functionally means the constitutional republic whose fruits we have enjoyed for the last two and a third centuries. As students used to learn, we are not and never have been a pure democracy. Ours is a representative republic built upon a Constitution whose interpretation is carried out by the Supreme Court, at the head of the Judicial Branch of Government.

Just a couple of days after Kamala’s claim of an ever-present concern for our democracy, the Biden Administration has issued guidelines for colleges and universities to vitiate the Supreme Court’s recent ruling on racial discrimination in admission. From the Wall Street Journal:

The Education and Justice departments said in a joint release Monday that a university still could consider an applicant’s reflections on being the first Black violinist in his city’s youth orchestra, or an applicant’s discussion of how learning to cook traditional Hmong dishes from a family member sparked her passion for food and helped her connect to her heritage. “In short, institutions of higher education remain free to consider any quality or characteristic of a student that bears on the institution’s admission decision, such as courage, motivation, or determination, even if the student’s application ties that characteristic to their lived experience with race,” the administration said. Biden administration officials emphasized that schools can still pursue the goal of enrolling a diverse student body, and are allowed to use targeted outreach and recruiting initiatives. They said schools can consider race, as well as factors such as geography, financial resources and a parent’s education level, when creating such programs. For instance, they said, colleges can direct recruitment efforts at schools or districts that serve high concentrations of students of color or low-income students. The main limitation, the administration said, is that schools can’t provide targeted groups with preference in the admission process itself.

Back when the Left controlled the SCOTUS, they frequently referred to Roe v. Wade as “the law of the land” and litigated any indirect attempts to curtail abortion access, to get around that ruling. Those were “threats to our democracy” in their parlance.

But now, the constitutional order is merely a hindrance to be brushed aside with helpful advice from the Biden administration on how to evade the court’s clear rulings with technical subterfuge.

We’re being played.

Photo credit: X video screengrab

Hat tip: Ed Lasky