Me and my Corvette

It's hard to separate President Biden from his Corvette. He’s always talking or telling us about it. It's sort of like that song by George Jones that goes like this:

"As he stared at my Corvette He said, "I had one just like her son in 1963 'Til the man down at the bank took her from me"

Well, the bank did not take Joe's Corvette, but a fire almost did. Or so we learned yesterday. Thank God that there were not sensitive documents when the fire threatened the Corvette. This is the story:

Lightning struck the home of Sen. Joseph Biden, starting a small fire that was contained to the kitchen. No one was injured in Sunday's fire, which started amid a storm that caused serious flooding in Pennsylvania and knocked out power to hundreds of Delaware homes and businesses. Biden is Delaware's senior senator and the top Democrat on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee. His wife, Jill, reported the fire Sunday morning, officials said. Many lightning strikes were reported in New Castle County, where the Biden home is. Firefighters arrived to find heavy smoke coming from the house, but were able to keep the flames from spreading beyond the kitchen, said Cranston Heights Fire Company Chief George Lamborn. ``Luckily, we got it pretty early,'' he said. ``The fire was under control in 20 minutes.''

And the story from 2004 did not mention the Corvette. Once again, President Biden goes out and uses someone's tragedy to exaggerate his own. I'm sure that everyone in that community, with perhaps as many as 1,000 missing, had to be dumbfounded at hearing about the Biden fire that probably never got beyond an insurance claim.

It'd be easy to say "tone deaf" but this is way beyond that. This is more like a man who does not know what he is saying or goes off into fiction.

My question is this: Isn't Mrs. Biden humiliated by this? Does she enjoy watching her husband make a fool out of himself and insult the people on the ground who are still searching for their dead?

Maybe Mrs. Biden is saying to herself, Joe is bad but Kamala would be worse.

Image: PxFuel