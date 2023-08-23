It is apples and oranges to compare Bush's response during Katrina to Biden's response in Hawaii

The media and other Democrats colluded to destroy President Bush in the same way they have continually colluded for years to destroy President Trump.

Now they are comparing their politically motivated criticism of Bush's response to Biden's obvious incompetence in Maui:

MSNBC’s Jansing: Biden’s Lack of Response to Hawaii Is Reminiscent of Bush with Katrina On Monday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “Chris Jansing Reports,” host Chris Jansing noted that President Joe Biden went days without mentioning the fires in Hawaii even as the response has been criticized for being slow and compared Biden’s response to then-President George W. Bush praising then-FEMA Director Michael Brown during Hurricane Katrina.

Since the media and other Democrats have always trashed Bush about Katrina and have chosen to not tell the truth, the following is a timeline of what actually happened back in 2005:

Two days before the storm hit, on Saturday, August 27, 2005, Bush declared a state of emergency in Louisiana.

Despite multiple and continuous warnings, New Orleans Mayor Ray Nagin waited until Sunday, the 28th to order a mandatory evacuation of his city.

He could have used school buses to evacuate the poor but didn’t. He could have stocked the shelters with food and water but didn’t. Think of how many fewer people would have died if Nagin had evacuated sooner and used all resources available.

On the morning of Friday, Aug. 26, 2005, Hurricane Katrina (Category 1) seemed certain to make landfall in the Florida panhandle, but by the afternoon, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) used new information to revise the watch area to include southern Louisiana. A watch was issued and on Saturday, two days before the storm hit, President Bush declared a state of emergency for Louisiana allowing federal resources to begin staging immediately. Nine hundred-thirty National Guardsmen were deployed to Louisiana that day. That evening the NHC issued a hurricane warning for New Orleans.

The federal government was participating in multiple conference calls with state and local leaders who would be the sole authorities for evacuations and preparation. On Sunday, [Aug. 28, incorrect date edited], at the urging of President Bush, New Orleans Mayor Ray Nagin finally called for a mandatory evacuation, a delay caused by his concern for the city’s hotel industry. Even with local government delays, and school buses sitting unused, 80 percent of New Orleans’ residents evacuated which was an improvement over the city’s preparations for Hurricane Ivan.

Criticism from politicians, activists, pundits, and journalists of all stripes has been directed at the local, state, and federal governments. New Orleans Mayor Ray Nagin was also criticized for failing to implement his flood plan and for ordering residents to a shelter of last resort without any provisions for food, water, security, or sanitary conditions. Perhaps the most important criticism of Nagin is that he delayed his emergency evacuation order until less than a day before landfall, which led to hundreds of deaths of people who (by that time) could not find any way out of the city.[3] Adding to the criticism was the broadcast of school bus parking lots full of baby blue [and yellow, detail added] school buses, which Mayor Nagin refused to be used in evacuation. When asked why the buses were not used to assist evacuations instead of holing up in the Superdome, Nagin cited the lack of insurance liability and shortage of bus drivers.[4]

Hurricane Katrina hit on Monday August 29 and the extent of the damage was not known until Tuesday morning on August 30.

Despite Mayor Nagin’s lackluster response most of the town was evacuated within 72 hours by Friday Sept. 2. The people were evacuated to cities throughout the region. The response by the federal government was amazing.

As with Hawaii, there were a lot of errors in New Orleans prior to Katrina. Politicians and bureaucrats always blame others for their actions.

What happened to Mayor Nagin? He went to jail for corruption.

There are some similarities with the reporting on Katrina and Hawaii.

They are both blamed on climate change, humans, and our use of fossil fuels, instead of blaming the lack of preparations by politicians and bureaucrats.

When Katrina hit, the green pushers said future hurricanes would be more frequent and more severe. They were 100% wrong as they are with most predictions. For ten years after Katrina, hurricane seasons were very mild.

The 1780 hurricane season was the deadliest in history and occurred during a little ice age and before we used oil.

The 1780 Atlantic hurricane season ran through the summer and fall in 1780. The 1780 season was extraordinarily destructive, and was the deadliest Atlantic hurricane season in recorded history, with over 28,000 deaths

The truth hasn’t mattered to the media for a long time. For them, a storm or a fire are opportunities to push the leftist agenda.

The media always trashes Republicans and they do not care how corrupt or incompetent Democrats are. They will always be supporting Biden no matter what he does or says in Hawaii or elsewhere.

They like Bush now but they sought to destroy him throughout his tenure as President and challenged both of his elections.

Image: U.S. National Archives, via Picryl // no known copyright restrictions