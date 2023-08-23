If you live in one of these cities, your meat and milk supply might be in danger

According to a recent article by thefederalist.com's Evita Duffy-Alfonso, fourteen major American cities are part of a globalist climate organization known as the "C40 Cities Climate Leadership Group." The group has an "ambitious target" of "0 kg [of] meat consumption," "0 kg [of] dairy consumption," "3 new clothing items per person per year," "0 private vehicles" owned, and "1 short-haul return flight (less than 1500 km) every 3 years per person."

You read that correctly: the group has the stated goal of effectively banning meat and dairy consumption — and private vehicle ownership — by 2030. The shocking and dystopian goals can be found in a report titled "The Future of Urban Consumption in a 1.5° C World," which was originally published in 2019 and purportedly re-emphasized in 2023. The C40 group is led — and largely funded — by Democrat billionaire Michael Bloomberg and comprises almost 100 cities across the world. American member-cities include Austin, Boston, Chicago, Houston, Los Angeles, Miami, New Orleans, New York City, Philadelphia, Phoenix, Portland, San Francisco, D.C., and Seattle.

The original "Future of Urban Consumption in a 1.5° C World" report states, "This report does not advocate for the wholesale adoption of these more ambitious targets in C40 cities; rather, they are included to provide a set of reference points that cities, and other actors, can reflect on when considering different emission-reduction alternatives and long-term urban visions."

Well, that's comforting.

Naturally, the report has received little or no mainstream media coverage...even though its "ambitious targets"/"set of reference points" are intended to be addresses within seven years now.

Climate alarmists purport to be deeply concerned with what a potential 1.5° C increase in global temperatures might mean by the year 2100, but all sane people should be far more worried about the sinister advance of creeping totalitarianism now.

My initial inclination is to say to the would-be tyrants, "Good luck with that!" It seems preposterous that any entity could tell Philadelphians that they can't consume cheese or ice cream, or demand that Chicagoans give up burgers, hot dogs, or steaks.

And then I recall that our governments recently told us to stay in our homes, wear a mask, and accept a rushed and unproven mRNA vaccine into our bodies...repeatedly. And added that many of our jobs were not particularly necessary. And that we couldn't attend the weddings or funerals of our loved ones. And the vast majority of us complied. Even in the United States. (So much for mocking the gullibility and docility of the German populace in World War II.)

So even the C40 measures may not be sufficient. We could, of course, modify our own bodies to help the planet. We could be made to take drugs that make us allergic to meat and/or dairy products. Humans could even be genetically re-engineered to be much smaller, therefore leaving a smaller carbon footprint on the Earth.

The latter may prove unnecessary. As our elite rulers inexorably make government bigger and more intrusive, the rest of us are forced to become smaller.

Image via Pexels.