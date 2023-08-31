LA Times journalist accuses Republicans of going ‘dark’

Jackie Calmes, a Los Angeles Times opinion writer, says that Republicans have become the “dark” party. Reported via Yahoo News:

How dark has Republicans’ talk of a dystopian America gotten? So dark that even other Republicans are objecting. At one point in last week’s test debate among eight rivals for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination, Vivek Ramaswamy asserted in apocalyptic echoes of Donald Trump (typical for the self-professed Trump 2.0): ‘We’re in the middle of a national identity crisis. …The problem in our country right now — the reason we have that mental health epidemic — is that people are so hungry for purpose and meaning, at a time when family, faith, patriotism, hard work have all disappeared.’ ‘It is not morning in America,’ Ramaswamy insisted. ‘We live in a dark moment, and we have to confront the fact that we’re in an internal sort of cold cultural civil war.’ The Republican Party has morphed from Reagan’s talk of ‘this shining city on a hill’ to bleating echoes of Trump’s ‘American carnage.’ … The rhetoric didn’t change when Trump and his party were in charge of the government they love to loathe. That is because their dystopian vision fosters the racial, regional and class divides and the sense of grievance that is central to their political pitch.

Calmes must have forgotten that Democrats have been calling America an irredeemably racist country for years, with Democrats playing the race card as they seek to divide the country. Barack Obama ran on saying he wanted to “remake” America. Democrats tell normal Americans that we are destroying the planet, and we only have a few years left unless we cave to their radical green agenda. Democrats say that Republicans who support the “Make America Great Again” agenda are “extremist threats” and “dangerous” to democracy, and call us deplorable and irredeemable.

Heck, Joe Biden himself advertise “Dark Brandon” merchandise on his campaign website; from NPR:

Joebiden.com has all of the things one might expect: photos of the 80-year-old candidate, a campaign video and pleas for donations. And there's something else for those who accidentally navigate to a non-existent page. Instead of a plain 404 error, visitors get an eyeful of Biden's alter ego, ‘Dark Brandon,’ featuring beaming red laser eyes.

I would challenge all journalists and other Democrats to tell which of their following policies are actually progressive, and should make Americans feel “bright” like the country is moving in the right direction:

Setting out to destroy companies that directly and indirectly employ millions and produce reasonably priced energy by falsely claiming this energy is “dirty” and destroying the planet.

Challenging losses in the 2000, 2004, and 2016 elections, but then arresting their political opponent for challenging the 2020 election.

Setting out to destroy Trump with lies about Russian collusion for years and conducting endless investigations.

Refusing to enforce immigration laws Congress passed.

Supporting no bail laws and pro-crime prosecutors who routinely allow career criminals to terrorize America.

Claiming they care about children but keeping schools closed at the behest of their major political supporters.

Supporting a politicized (in)Justice Department that targets parents at school board meetings and traditional Catholics.

Claiming they want all children to get a good education while blocking vouchers which would allow poor children more school choice.

Supporting Hillary and Biden who illegally took and mishandled classified documents but arresting a political opponent who they seek to destroy.

Impeaching Trump for wanting to investigate corruption in Ukraine, yet don’t give a hoot about the massive corruption of the Biden family.

Refusing to show up to listen to Gold Star families whose lost service members thanks to our erratic, and disastrous withdrawal in Afghanistan.

Supporting Planned Parenthood which aborts children from conception up to 40 weeks in utero.

Refusing to support health care for babies born in botched abortions.

Seeking to destroy and close crisis pregnancy centers because they despise organizations that promote alternatives to abortion.

Claiming they are pro-woman but support allowing men to compete with women in sports.

Disregarding women’s right to privacy by allowing males to shower with them.

Claiming they care about the poor and middle classes but forcing them to spend massive amounts of money converting to the radical green agenda.

It will be morning in America when we go back to Reagan and Trump policies and get away from policies that seek to transfer freedom, money, and power from the people to the greedy government.

