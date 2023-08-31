As Afghanistan collapsed, Pentagon had greenie better things to do -report

Global warming is turning out to be a national security risk and a health hazard to boot, but not the way the greenie environmentalists have advertised.

Here's a disturbing report from the Daily Wire:

In the midst of the Biden administration’s disastrous military withdrawal from Afghanistan, top Pentagon officials were working to get the Secretary of Defense to sign a major climate change initiative, according to emails obtained by The Daily Wire. In the two weeks between the fall of Kabul to the Taliban on August 15, 2021, and the final U.S. military flight out of Afghanistan on August 30, Pentagon officials were scrambling with the White House to finalize the Department of Defense Climate Adaptation Plan, a document that declares climate change a major national security risk. The emails indicate frustration from climate change-focused Pentagon officials at the difficulty of getting the plan signed — but that ultimately their determination to focus on climate change even during the Afghanistan withdrawal paid off. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin signed the climate initiative on September 1, just six days after 13 Americans were killed by a Taliban suicide bomber. James Fitzpatrick, a member of the U.S. Army Reserve who obtained the emails through his organization, the Center to Advance Security in America, says the emails show military leadership was being “hounded” by climate activists within the government as it was trying to navigate withdrawal.

So when they should have been focusing on the Afghanistan withdrawal, they were locked up in committee meetings and reading bureaucratic paperwork about the importance of inserting the green agenda climate considerations into every decision the military made.

This sounds like bad satire. The Pentagon has one job: To win wars. The only "war" they were paying attention to for vast stretches of time as the world looked on in horror at the shambles of the U.S. military pullout was the green agenda.

Anybody over there notice the junk priorities?

Of course not -- nobody was punished after that monstrous military failure which raised questions worldwide about the value of a U.S. alliance as well as whether the U.S. knew what it was doing on a basic, orderly pullout. We've since seen the impact of that -- in Russia's invasion of Ukraine, China's menacing moves against Taiwan, the abandonment of the Abraham Accords, and the formation of the BRICS alliance as an alternative to any U.S. alliance.

How very, very ugly.

Will these clowns have more global warming meetings to go to when a predator state such as North Korea, China or Russia launches an attack on the U.S? That seems pretty natural to wonder.

This is far from the first time this skewed global warming junk-science priority has come up at a time when it counted.

On Maui, FEMA officials reportedly made time from their busy schedule on the north shore resorts and spas to skip Lahaina's rescue and recovery for awhile and attend a week's worth of greenie climate change "training."

Yes, this is a national security risk -- because any time something matters, greenie superstition comes first.

What's wrong with this picture?

Image: Pixabay / Pixabay License