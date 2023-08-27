Kill a Trump supporter; get a promotion

On January 6, 2021, two people were killed in the Capitol, neither of whom was Officer Brian Sicknick. One was Rosanne Boyland, who was crushed to death as unidentified police dumped protesters on top of her. The other was Ashli Babbitt, a small, unarmed woman who was shot to death in cold blood by Lieutenant Michael Byrd when she started to squeeze her way through a broken interior window. Byrd was not charged. Now, he’s getting promoted. The message is clear: In the Swamp that is D.C., which is the heart of the Deep State, you’re either with them or against them.

Roll Call reports:

The Capitol Police are poised to promote a lieutenant who shot and killed a pro-Trump rioter on Jan. 6, 2021, as well as an officer who vividly testified before a House select committee about the violence she encountered during that attack. Michael Byrd, who fatally shot rioter Ashli Babbitt as she tried to break into the Speaker’s Lobby, will be promoted to captain, according to an internal announcement reviewed by CQ Roll Call that lists more than 30 employees moving up the ranks on Sunday.

Because Roll Call works for the swamp, it smears Babbitt as a “follower of the unfounded far-right, pro-Trump QAnon conspiracy theory,” as if that judgment somehow justified Byrd shooting her to death. Of course, there was no internal investigation. And you know that, if Byrd had been white and Babbitt a black BLM supporter, Byrd would be rotting in prison right now.

Image: Michael Byrd (cropped). YouTube screen grab.

Byrd, incidentally, once left a loaded weapon in the Capitol bathroom. Every dog may be allowed one bite, but that was an egregious sin. If he had been a civilian, not a Capitol police officer, he would probably have lost his license to carry.

We know from Tucker Carlson’s interview with Steven Sund that the Capitol Police were deliberately left unprepared for the possibility that crowds would come to the Capitol. This means that many of them felt besieged, and people who feel threatened will take whatever steps necessary to defend themselves.

Having said that, when you shoot in cold blood a woman who is some distance away from you and whose hands clearly show her to be unarmed…well, as Ricky said to Lucy, you got some ‘splainin’ to do. Byrd, however, simply got a pass.

And now, in what can be seen as a deliberate insult to Trump supporters, the man who should have gotten fired years earlier for carelessness with his weapon is getting a promotion.

Dennis Prager has explained that one of the reasons he believes in God is because of the horrible unfairness of the world. Without the assurance that there is a greater justice out there than humankind can deliver, he would go mad. Watching Democrats ride roughshod over decency, morality, and justice, one must hope that Prager is right that there is a larger justice, one bigger than anything people can bring to bear.