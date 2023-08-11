MUST-SEE video: Tucker Carlson’s interview with the former Capitol Police chief

Fox News shut Tucker Carlson down right before his show was to have aired an interview with former Capitol Police Chief Steven Sund. Yesterday, Tucker released a new interview he did with Sund, and it confirms everything you’ve suspected: The Capitol Police were kept in the dark about possible problems on January 6 and, when problems finally occurred, they were consistently denied timely aid. In other words, it was a set-up. (And I have an even darker take on events than Sund does.)

The interview is almost an hour long but, if you have the time, I recommend watching it. I’ve summarized a few of the high points, below, along with my theory about the fact that things went much deeper than even Sund seems to realize:

Ep. 15 Former Capitol Police Chief Steven Sund reveals what really happened on January 6th. Our Fox News interview with him never aired, so we invited him back. pic.twitter.com/opDlu4QGlp — Tucker Carlson (@TuckerCarlson) August 10, 2023

Sund’s first point is that long practice has been that, when there’s word of an event that will be held at the Capitol, the various intelligence agencies coordinate with the Capitol Police to discuss any information they have about potential threats. That was the case “for previous MAGA rallies.” Interestingly, Sund notes that the MAGA rallies had “limited skirmishes.” The skirmishes that required actual attention were fights between Antifa and BLM.

However, this time was different. Sund claims “we now know FBI, DHS was swimming in that intelligence” about potential violence at the Capitol and “military seemed to have some concerning intelligence as well.” Yet, no one told him anything. Nobody gave him documents or gave him information over the phone. He was in an information vacuum. “None of the intelligence that was coming up talking about the storming of the Capitol, killing members of Congress, or killing my police officers was ever discussed…”

Now, let me digress into a bit of paranoid conspiracy of my own: None of it was discussed because none of it existed. Nobody was “swimming in that intelligence.” Why do I say that? Because not a single person showed up to the Capitol armed. If there was serious talk of killing people, someone should have had a weapon.

Also, the crowd got restive only when the police fired flash bangs into the peaceful crowd without first warning them to disperse. This incited panic and, significantly, motion that took on a life of its own. And operatives who have never been arrested removed signs and fencing warning people away from prohibited areas. They also climbed up scaffolding to direct people into the Capitol and smashed in windows to effectuate entry. (See here and here for videos.)

What happened on January 6 wasn’t an organic event originating with Trump supporters. It was an event that the Deep State created to destroy Trump and his supporters once and for all. That’s why I believe the threats were manufactured later.

And if you want more evidence that this was a government operation, Sund also describes how Nancy Pelosi and Mitch McConnell delayed for 71 minutes, despite Sund’s increasingly frantic 32 phone calls, before sending him reinforcements. Meanwhile, the General in charge of the National Guard delayed even longer because of “optics.” Eventually, when he finally authorized the National Guard, the guardsmen, who were located near the Capitol, were instead first routed to the armory and then sent back to the Capitol at 6:00 p.m., when everything had ended, for… a photo opportunity because of the good optics.

By the next day, Sund was fired. Then, when he tried to testify before Congress, he was told that they were only accepting testimony from people currently employed by the Capitol Police. Sund also said that Rep. Benny Thompson (D-Miss.), who chaired the hearings, said that any inquiry into Nancy Pelosi’s conduct was “off-limits, so they wouldn’t get any of her records, her phone records.”

And if you doubt the anti-Trump animus behind it all, Sund reminds Tucker of the fact that, when BLM attacked the White House, the DC police were stopped from assisting the battered Secret Service agents mounting a defense. All charges against the people who attacked the White House were later dropped.

I really can’t do justice to the interview, but I hope I’ve piqued your interest in watching it. I've pasted below several snippets in case you don't have time to watch the whole thing:

🚨Former Capitol Police Chief Steven Sund reveals to Tucker DC Police were STOPPED from assisting Secret Service as BLM rioters BURNED DOWN White House grounds with Trump inside:



"All charges were dropped... There were Secret Service agents bloodied and battered." pic.twitter.com/YZT0XqVsZ4 — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) August 11, 2023

NEW: Former Capitol Police Chief Steven Sund confirms Nancy Pelosi and Mitch McConnell denied his request for National Guard assistance on January 6th.



“I'm denied twice because of optics and because the intelligence didn't support it.”



Here is where things get bizarre:



During… pic.twitter.com/TCi6VulJiC — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) August 11, 2023

🔥EXPLOSIVE INTERVIEW 🔥

Former Capitol Police Chief Steven Sund Recounts Lead Up To J6 With @TuckerCarlson



SUND: "General Millie - He's picking up intel talking about killing members of Congress and attacking the U.S. Capitol - He's not telling me. He's telling select members… pic.twitter.com/ekJQUksqeh — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) August 11, 2023

Former Capitol Police Chief Steven Sund names names about who denied his requests to bring in the National Guard leading up to January 6th:



SUND: "I was denied by Paul Irving, House Sergeant at Arms and also Mike Stinger, Senate Sergeant at Arms."



TUCKER: "Who do they work… pic.twitter.com/rSUN6kHOUe — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) August 11, 2023

🚨Former Capitol Police Chief Steven Sund reacts to shocking tapes of Ray Epps during J6th, protection that followed from political class and law enforcement pic.twitter.com/UVz9Rn7OEq — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) August 11, 2023

🚨 BREAKING: Former Capitol Police Chief Steven Sund tells Tucker Carlson about Feds in the crowd on J6 pic.twitter.com/yZRuugLhvR — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) August 11, 2023

BREAKING: Former Capitol Police Chief Steven Sund suggests to Tucker Carlson that General Milley and Acting Secretary of Defense Chris Miller were involved in a coverup on January 6th.



Well well well…



Sund reveals that military leaders were so worried about January 6th that… pic.twitter.com/ZR1zOTF430 — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) August 11, 2023

