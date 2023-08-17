Fani Willis is batting fourth but she's no cleanup hitter

Once upon a time, I heard a manager say in the pre-game show that someone batting fourth does not make him a clean-up hitter. He is hitting there today but don't make anything of it.

Down in Georgia, DA Fani Willis didn't plan to hit fourth in the indictment lineup. Now, she faces a few more challenges after people have actually read her indictment and considered the consequences.

As Byron York wrote, # 4 may be too much:

The MSNBC coverage of Trump Indictment Four, running late Monday night into early Tuesday morning, had an odd undertone. The network's stars had gathered for the Big Event, but something seemed just a little wrong. They seemed like children who had gotten much more than they asked for for Christmas: a little overwhelmed and confused. They were happy, of course, but worried it might be too much. At about the same time, a liberal Washington Post columnist was expressing misgivings about Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis's indictment alleging a vast conspiracy to overturn the 2020 election. Willis is "well within her legal rights to bring the case under state law,” Ruth Marcus wrote. "Whether that prosecution is advisable, in the wake of federal charges arising out of the same conduct, is a tougher question -- one about which I have misgivings." The headline of Marcus's column was "Is Georgia's case against Trump one case too many?" Marcus certainly approves of indicting former President Donald Trump, even of having multiple indictments as insurance against an unexpected hung jury or acquittal -- can't risk Trump getting off! But after the Georgia case, she confessed to a certain "queasiness" and could not see a limiting principle. "There is a concern about piling on here," she wrote. "Why stop at Georgia? The federal indictment sets out conduct in six other states in which Trump and his co-conspirators allegedly sought to overturn the election results. Will he be prosecuted in those states too? At some point, it becomes unfair -- yes, even to Trump, to go state by state."

Becomes unfair? Yes, targeting a man and prosecuting him is seen as unfair by most fair-minded people.

I didn't watch MSNBC or any cable news period. It was a bit too late and I was actually enjoying the Rangers beat Ohtani's Angels, 12-0.

Furthermore, I didn't need to read Ruth Marcus' concerns. Common sense tells me that most Democrats have to look at this and wonder why. At some point, it is, to quote Miss Marcus, "piling on" and that's why the whole thing will blow up in their faces.

They hate Trump too much. As my later father used to tell me, be careful with hate because nothing good comes back to you.

P.S. Check out my blog for posts, podcasts and videos.

Image: Gage Skidmore