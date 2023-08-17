The Deep State and righteousness

The pages of the Bible are a testament to the downfall of those who plot wicked plans, providing a guidepost for our own battles: "Do the right thing, and risk the consequences." Because, in the end, righteousness prevails. When we were children, bullies would throw sticks and stones and call us names. Today some of those bullies grew up into 'Deep Staters' who brand our truth as conspiracy theories, and their lies as truth. As Isaiah warned, "Woe unto them that call evil good, and good evil; that put darkness for light, and light for darkness; that put bitter for sweet, and sweet for bitter!" -- Isaiah 5:20.

Intimidation: Goliath, the Philistine Giant, was a colossal embodiment of intimidation. Against him, the Israelites felt powerless. But with faith as his guide, David overcame. Today, we grapple with the "Giant of The Deep State," an insidious, unseen force that operates behind the curtains, manipulating political structures. These unelected puppet masters, who wield undue influence, can seem overwhelming, yet we are reminded: "The Lord is my light and my salvation; whom shall I fear? The Lord is the stronghold of my life; of whom shall I be afraid?" -- Psalm 27:1. With God, even the mightiest, most covert enemies like Satan and his Deep State accomplices can be vanquished.

Arrogance: Haman's story is emblematic of the consequences of unchecked arrogance. His malicious designs against the Jews were foiled by Esther and Mordecai, leading to his own destruction. Proverbs 16:18 observes, "Pride goes before destruction, and a haughty spirit before a fall."

Seduction and Brazenness: Jezebel and her prophets of Baal epitomized seduction and brazenness, drawing Israel away from God. But God's enduring plan saw through their machinations. As it was in 1 Kings 18:39, "The Lord, He is God! The Lord, He is God!"

In the time of Nehemiah, as the Israelites endeavored to rebuild their city's walls, they faced adversaries in Sanballat and Tobiah. Yet, Nehemiah remained resolute. The people built the wall with one hand and defended with the other, illustrating that perseverance and faith can overcome any opposition.

Today's world seems rife with insurmountable challenges. But when we embrace our 'spiritual' sight over our 'natural' eyes, we perceive the greater cosmic battle. As the Bible reassures, "I can do all things through Christ who strengthens me." -- Philippians 4:13.

Echoing biblical teachings, John F. Kennedy once remarked, "The rights of every man are diminished when the rights of one man are threatened." We must stand unwaveringly against any evil, no matter its form.

In closing, temporary triumphs of evil are just that -- temporary. As Martin Luther King Jr. aptly said, "The arc of the moral universe is long, but it bends towards justice."

Stay steadfast. Keep fighting the Deep State. Remember, those orchestrating malevolent schemes will inevitably meet their doom.

Jerry McGlothlin serves as the CEO of Special Guests, a publicity agency known for representing guests who are dedicating to helping advance the ways of God and the Constitutional Republic.