Coastal crises, or, 'the end of the world as we know it?'

Was the band R.E.M. prescient? Is it “the End of the World As We Know It?” (I must say, if it is, I don’t feel fine!)

Why do I pose this question?

Because the things that used to hold our society together are rapidly being stripped away. The rule of law. Equal treatment under the law. Patriotism. The Ten Commandments. The Golden Rule. (If any of you reading this are thinking, “What an old fuddy-duddy, I bet he’s a Christian extremist, white supremacist-- and supporter of the patriarchy,” you are, inadvertently or not, part of the problem. And also wrong.)

Exhibit 1: Washington, D.C., Councilman Trayon White is on record as fearing that rampant shoplifting might close the last grocery store in his ward. (In fact, earlier this week, White pleaded for the National Guard to be sent in to assist with the rising crime in our nation’s capital.) This grocery store, which serves an area containing about 85,000 people, has lost hundreds of thousands of dollars to theft in recent times. This is, obviously, unsustainable.

So-called “progressive” policies are leading to the extermination of farms in Western Europe and Canada. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has imposed such draconian restrictions on fertilizer emissions that Canada’s grain output will be significantly reduced-- at a cost of billions of dollars to western Canadian provinces. Democrats in the U.S. think that is a grand idea and are pursuing policies that would achieve the same result.

Meanwhile, their pro-crime policies—and that is exactly what they are—have led to retail outlets, including grocery stores, having to close their doors or move to saner environs.

Incredibly, “progressive” policies have led to many places in California, the erstwhile Land of Milk and Honey, becoming hellholes of crime, filth, destitution, and homelessness. And now to at least one area of our nation’s capital potentially becoming a “food desert.” Somewhere, George Washington weeps.

And then there is exhibit 2: the 18-story Speaker Nancy Pelosi Federal Building in San Francisco may soon be devoid of tenants after Pelosi raised concerns about their safety based on the open-air drug dealing, violent crime, and homeless encampments in its vicinity at a recent meeting with the U.S. Attorney’s office. The building houses various federal agencies, as well as the former Speaker’s office and members of her staff.

This prompted Cheryl Campbell, the Health and Human Services assistant secretary for administration, to release a memo on August 4 stating: “In light of the [disgusting and unsafe] conditions at the [Speaker Nancy Pelosi Federal Building] we recommend employees…maximize the use of telework for the foreseeable future.”

The San Francisco Chronicle noted that the building named after Pelosi “has long been a locus of some of the city’s most intractable problems.” The Chronicle added: “Dozens of dealers routinely plant themselves on, next to, or across the street from the property, operating in shifts as users smoke, snort, or shoot up their recent purchases. The property’s concrete benches are an especially popular site for users to get high, socialize, or pass out.”

San Francisco’s “most intractable problem” is that its residents keep voting for Democrats like Pelosi. Period.

Unfortunately, there are innumerable other “exhibits” I could cite.

We’d all like to avoid high crime areas. We all need food to survive. We need to feed our families.

But we also need to nourish our souls-- by once again respecting decency, discipline, beauty, courage, integrity, and competence—and by having faith.

If we wish to avoid societal collapse, we must simply do the opposite of what Democrats have been advocating for many years now.

I fervently wish more Republicans had the mental acuity to properly characterize what is really occurring.

And the integrity—and spine—to oppose it.

Image: Pixabay / Pixabay License