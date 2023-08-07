Did Obama’s chef drown in three feet of water?

Everything about the death of Barack Obama’s chef, Tafari Campbell, has been a lie.

Why not the depth of the water, too? I found little about Obama to be true in my years of research, but many lies which I include in my book The Rubbish Hauler’s Wife versus Barack Obama.

The story about the chef’s death changed more often than the days of the week. The Obamas weren’t there, then they were. The daughters may or may not have been there.

In previous versions, Tafari was paddleboarding alone, while someone else was also in the area. That person tried to assist Tafari, unsuccessfully, when he fell off his board and went beneath the water.

The most recent version is that he was on the water with a female employee who swam to shore and someone from the Secret Service called for help. The only part of that story that appears truthful is that he may have been with a female. Malia? Sasha? If it was a female employee, why did that information not appear in the first version, and why so secretive about who called for help?

Allegedly, his body was found the following morning in eight feet of water about 100 feet from shore. That also appears to be a lie.

A government document, the Massachusetts Estuaries Project, shows on page sixty-one that the distance from the Obama property to a depth of eight feet would be at least three hundred feet from the shore.

At most, the water was three feet deep. Tafari could have saved his own life just by sitting up.

Susan Daniels has been a licensed private investigator in Ohio for thirty years and is president of Susan Daniels & Associates. Her memoir, The Rubbish Hauler's Wife versus Barack Obama, is available at Amazon.com.