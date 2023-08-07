Joe Biden blatantly lied to the American people about Hunter’s dealings

Reduced to its essentials, Biden’s DOJ indicted Donald Trump because he allegedly lied to the American people. The “lie” is that he disagreed with the Democrat and Uniparty narrative regarding the fraud (or lack thereof) in the 2020 election. Meanwhile, it’s emerged that, rather than having a difference of opinion with someone, Joe Biden blatantly lied to the American people about an incontrovertible fact: namely, the money his son raked in from foreign governments. This was a purely factual lie and a true fraud.

Political speech is protected speech, even when it’s dishonest. That’s why the indictment against Trump is a fundamental denial of his First Amendment rights, and that’s true whether Trump lied (as Democrats allege) or truly believed that the election was rife with fraud (as his supporters believe). It’s not actionable and cannot be actionable because any other standard means that the government gets to determine what constitutes “the truth.”

However, as another president once said,

Facts are stubborn things; and whatever may be our wishes, our inclinations, or the dictates of our passion, they cannot alter the state of facts and evidence.

In Trump’s case, the “truth” is definitely a matter of opinion, and Trump’s main “crime” is that he refused to listen to advisors who manifestly despised him.

However, when it comes to what Biden told the American people, the facts are very stubborn, and we now know that he lied about absolutely unequivocal facts.

As you may recall, during the debates leading up to the 2020 election, Trump raised the fact that Hunter Biden was raking in money from foreign governments that sought to influence American policy. A hopped-up, outraged Biden emphatically denied that assertion:

“Nothing was unethical. Here’s what the deal. With regard to Ukraine. We had this whole question about whether or not, because he was on the board, I later learned of Burisma, a company that somehow, I had done something wrong, yet every single solitary person, when he was going through his impeachment, testifying under oath, who work for him, said I did my job impeccably,” Joe Biden said during an October 2020 presidential debate. “I carried out U.S. policy, not one single solitary thing was out of line, not a single thing, number one.” He continued, “My son has not made money in terms of this thing about, what are you talking about, China. I have not had… the only guy who made money from China is this guy [Trump].” (Emphasis added.)

Because the FBI refused to admit what it knew to be the truth—that the Hunter Biden hard drive was not Russian misinformation—Biden was able to get away with this lie. And a lie it was.

Just The News reports that, thanks to a failed plea deal that the U.S. Attorney in Delaware hoped to strike with Hunter Biden, we now know that Hunter got millions of dollars from China:

The U.S. Attorney’s office in Delaware — which charged Hunter Biden with tax and gun crimes last month — released to a federal court last week a now-scuttled plea deal that affirmed the presidential son got millions himself from Chinese sources in 2017-18 alone. That included money from a Chinese energy firm as well as legal payments from a Chinese executive convicted of bribery. [snip] Lawmakers told Just the News last week that the size of the payments from communist China and Joe Biden’s efforts to conceal them raise larger questions about whether such monies to his family caused the president to take actions like refusing to shoot down a Chinese spy balloon or shuttering the FBI’s main Chinese counter-intelligence program rooting out spies in U.S. academia.

We also know that the entire Biden clan was receiving massive sums of money from overseas sources, despite having done nothing to earn them. When it comes to Joe Biden himself, his finances are mysterious, with his showing a net worth substantially lower than the millions he legally earned in his four years outside of the White House. The only takeaway is that Joe is good at hiding money. And of course, Hunter Biden’s verified hard drive shows him giving “10% to the Big Guy,” and complaining about paying for the whole family.

The big question when it comes to all this money is whether Joe was in on it. Tony Bobulinski long-ago stated that Joe was, something the Democrats and MSM ignored. Then, under oath before a House committee, Devon Archer said that Biden coincidentally called Hunter just as Hunter was in meetings with foreign investors connected to their own governments, and Hunter put him on speaker.

That fact, standing alone, means nothing as to Joe. Hunter undoubtedly proved to foreign investors that he had Joe’s ear, but that didn’t mean Joe was selling himself. It’s the money trail that’s going to make the difference, and finding proof of Hunter’s millions in a document filed by a U.S. Attorney is a good start. Moreover, the fact that Joe Biden lied to the American people about it is a hint that he has a whole lot more to hide.