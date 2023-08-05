Biden condemns Russia's jailing of opposition leader Navalny: This. Is. Rich.

Price also condemned the court’s “sham ruling” of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny Tuesday, calling it “the latest in a series of attempts to silence Navalny and other opposition figures and independent voices.”

Navalny was sentenced to nine more years in prison in a move that was seen as an attempt to keep Putin’s biggest foe behind bars for as long as possible.

The new sentence follows a year-long crackdown by Putin on Navalny’s supporters, other opposition activists and independent journalists in which authorities appear eager to stifle all dissent.

The 45-year-old Navalny, who in 2020 survived a poisoning with a nerve agent that he blames on the Kremlin, is already serving 2½ years in a penal colony east of Moscow for a parole violation.