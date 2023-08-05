A return to “normalcy' -- really?

I suspect many Democrats, Independents, and perhaps a few Republicans voted for Joe Biden in the last presidential election because they were tired of the “mean tweets” and the erratic behavior (at least as portrayed in the mainstream media) of President Donald J. Trump. Like many naïve creatures, they would prefer to stick their head in the sand and let the world unfold around them. Many were led to think the election of Joe Biden as the nation’s Commander in Chief would return the nation to a state of “normalcy.”

Since he assumed office, President’s Biden’s “normalcy” has included vilifying half of the nations’ electorate as evil MAGA Republicans; opening our once secure borders to a flood of illegal aliens and fentanyl while at the same time providing a booming business to Mexico’s cartels; a disastrous withdrawal from Afghanistan promoting Putin to invade Ukraine, which I suspect will also serve as a green light for China to seize Taiwan; “Bidenomics” and with it runaway inflation and a downgrade of the U.S. government's credit rating due to concerns over the state of the country's finances and its debt burden; the frequent tapping of our strategic petroleum reserve to artificially depress consumer gasoline prices etc. etc. If this is the new “normal” I will take the mean tweets any day !

Those of us old enough to live through the Watergate scandal remember that President Richard M. Nixon was not aware of nor authorized the break-in of the Democratic National Committee but rather he attempted to cover it up once the scandal was broken in the Washington Post by reporters Woodward and Bernstein. Rather than face possible impeachment, Nixon resigned and did not put the nation through the turmoil of a prolonged trial in the Senate. After the tumultuous years of the Vietnam conflict, America did not need to be divided again. Like Nixon or not, he made the right and honorable gesture by stepping down for lying while in office.

Similarly, through congressional testimony it is now apparent that Joe Biden has repeatedly not spoken the truth regarding his knowledge of his son Hunter’s business dealing with foreign business interests. Even the left-leaning Washington Post finally acknowledged the most obvious falsehood of the decade: Joe Biden, during the 2020 Presidential Debate, denied his son had made money in China, earning him the Post’s four “Pinocchio’s.” In addition, Hunter’s admission in court, before lawmakers privately interviewed his former business partner Devon Archer, who, according to accounts by both Democrats and Republicans, said that Hunter put his father on speaker phone with business associates about 20 times over the course of a decade. Again, this is in direct contradiction to candidate Biden’s assertion during the debate that he had no knowledge of his son’s business dealings.

So, if the “new normal” is that our nation’s chief executive can lie to the American people I would prefer the mean tweets any day. Perhaps it is time for President Biden to do the honorable thing for the good of the country and step aside aside as did his predecessor in 1974.

Image: National Archives