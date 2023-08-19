Biden administration best understood as a junta

I have come to realize that the Biden administration is nothing but a junta.

Those who comprise it are the opposite of the Founders. They don’t believe in limited government—of, by, and for, the people. They do not believe in objectivity — or freedom of speech, religion, and assembly. They do not believe in “the right of the people to be secure in their persons, houses, papers, and effects,” or in their right to be free from “unreasonable searches and seizures.” (Just ask Roger Stone or Donald Trump.) Nor do they believe in equality under the law, the people’s right to a “speedy and public trial” by a jury of one’s peers (just ask Donald Trump), natural law, etc., etc. And they certainly don’t believe that “the powers not delegated to the United States by the Constitution, nor prohibited by it to the States, are reserved to the States respectively, or to the people.” In fact, in recent years they appear increasingly to disdain all these concepts… because they obviously increasingly disdain those who disagree with them and/or who could stand in the way of the ever-increasing power and control they have over others. Power and control they revel in and believe they richly deserve.

They do believe in a Supreme Ruler. But they believe they are that Supreme Ruler. They believe they have the right—indeed duty—to rule over the “deplorables” in rural areas and flyover country. Preposterously, they purport to believe that their ideas and policies must be implemented, whether the rest of us like it or not… if we are to “save our democracy.” There is nothing less democratic—or more deplorable—than that.

The alphabet agencies that Obama and Biden have fully politicized and weaponized are literally now on roughly the same objective and moral plane as the Nazi’s SS or Brownshirts, East Germany’s Stasi, or the Soviet Union’s KGB. The CIA, FBI, Department of Injustice (DOI?), and the rest are so boldly and brazenly partisan—and aggressive in pursuing their agenda—it is breathtaking to those of us who knew a younger and more innocent America.

Modern day Democrats’ signature tactic is to vehemently (and indignantly!) accuse their opponents of doing exactly what they have done—and of being exactly what they are. As I have stated repeatedly, they are very good at being evil. Newt Gingrich had it exactly right in a recent interview with Sean Hannity, whom he schooled.

Donald Trump is kryptonite to the Adam Schiffs of the world, the evil-doers, and those in the Deep State and the Swamp. Which is why they called him a fascist, authoritarian, etc. And why they are attempting to indict/imprison/destroy him now. For such “crimes” as tweeting “Georgia hearings now on @OANN. Amazing!” Yes, they indicted him for tweeting his opinion of a cable news show.

If we truly want to remove the junta—and save our representative republic—we must help Trump in his fight against the vast left-wing conspiracy that is the Democrat-Media-Complex.

Image: Free image, Pixabay license, no attribution required.