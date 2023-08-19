Stealing elections is a form of reparations

Rioting, arson, and property theft may be viewed the same as violence to lawful voting rules: Both are considered by the political Left as a form of “reparations."

The indictments of former U.S. President Trump can also be seen as a form of selective violence and prosecution, and further justified as “reparation” behavior, especially when its center of gravity in operations is in one particular state, infiltrated by Obama allies. As former Speaker Newt Gingrich recently asserted, the Left will destroy the law in order to destroy Trump. Georgia has uniquely merged the judicial and political mechanisms necessary to carry this out

Why is Georgia hosting a criminal indictment against the former president?

After Biden was announced by media as the 2020 winner, his first phone call of thanks went to Georgia and its political network, spearheaded by lawyer and political activist Stacey Abrams, whom Biden praised for “turning Georgia Blue” and putting him in office. Abrams and her sister, Obama-appointed judge Leslie Abrams Gardner, along with millions of dollars of donor funds, are central to explaining how the state of Georgia has been converted into a judicial corruption center, and the source of the most dangerous constitutional risk to former president Trump, and the American people.

Matthew G. Andersson is the author of the upcoming book Legally Blind. A former CEO, he has been featured in the Wall Street Journal, the Financial Times, the New York Times and by the National Academy of Sciences in law and economics. He has testified before the U.S. Senate and is a graduate of the University of Chicago. He studied with White House national security advisor W.W. Rostow at the LBJ School of Public Affairs.

