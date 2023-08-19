DNC chair was on board of black nationalist, anti-Semitic hate group

The Democrat left has shown clearly where it stands by appointing former Black Lives Matter board member Minyon Moore to chair the 2024 Democrat National Convention. The reference adds that Moore was also CEO of the Democrat National Committee. This shows that hate doesn't just have a home in the Democrat party; it has a mansion there.

While I can find absolutely no evidence that Moore herself ever expressed black nationalist or anti-Semitic views, or support for violence against law enforcement professionals, she was on the board of an organization that did. "She is also on the Black Lives Matter Global Network Foundation's board of directors." Further research suggests she left BLM in May 2022, but the bottom line is that she was in fact a director of a black nationalist and anti-Semitic organization that has expressed support for domestic terrorists who murdered law enforcement professionals. This needs to become a front-and-center talking point in 2024. These three accusations — (1) black nationalism, (2) anti-Semitism, and (3) support for domestic terrorists — require substantiation with objective evidence that the reader can confirm for himself.

The Black Lives Matter website says, "Second, this property has served as a safe haven to protect the leaders of our Black nationalist movement." Black nationalism advocates, among other things, "a separate self-governing Black nation." The Southern Poverty Law Center says of white nationalists, "Their primary goal is to create a white ethnostate." It's the same excrement, namely racial separatism, from two different rectums, and it has absolutely no place here because the only nation between Canada and Mexico is the United States. Patrisse Cullors called on her listeners to "step up boldly and courageously to end the imperialist project that's called Israel" while speaking in her capacity as BLM's leader. The link to the video and audio is available at the referenced site (New York Post). The Anti-Defamation League, which is anything but a right-wing organization, says, "One area in which ADL has seen a growth of antisemitism is within elements of the political left. This often takes the form of anti-Zionism, a movement that rejects the Jewish right to self-determination and of Israel to exist as a Jewish state[.]"

The International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance (IHRA) defines as anti-Semitic "[d]enying the Jewish people their right to self-determination, e.g., by claiming that the existence of a State of Israel is a racist endeavor."

If we put Cullors's statement, while speaking in her capacity as BLM's leader, side by side with these definitions, it is reasonable to conclude that BLM is an anti-Semitic hate group. This also is far from an isolated incident. The American Jewish Committee reported, "This false equivalence appeared in demonstrations in the summer of 2020 when protesters chanted 'Israel, we know you, you murder children, too' (see blood libel)." Here are video and audio of BLM marchers accusing Israel of murdering children, although they admittedly did not add that the Jews then use the blood of the children in question to make matzos.

Temple University professor Marc Lamont Hill added (emphasis is mine), "They don't want to just nation-build, but they want to world-make, and so Black Lives Matter, very explicitly is talking about the dismantling of the Zionist project, dismantling of the settler-colonialist project, and very explicitly embracing BDS on those grounds." Black Lives Matter has often glorified Assata Shakur (Joanne Chesimard), who is on the FBI's Most Wanted List for murdering a law enforcement professional. Here they are on Twitter (now X): "In the words of Mama Assata Shakur: 'We must love and protect one another.'" Here are Patrisse Cullors, Alicia Garza, and Opal Tometi venerating their "beloved Assata Shakur" while stipulating that they have shut down malls.

I reported previously that Cullors also put her support behind convicted Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP) terrorist Rasmea Odeh, who murdered two Jews with a bomb and tried to murder emergency responders with another.

I also reported that BLM eulogized mass murderer Fidel Castro ("rest in power") and thanked him for giving refuge to Charles Lee Hill, who is alleged to have murdered a New Mexico law enforcement professional.

BLM is not the only left-wing extremist entity that has expressed public relations support for cop-killing terrorists. This is from Maxine Waters (D-Calif.): "Congresswoman Waters issues statement on U.S. Freedom Fighter Assata Shakur." Is that what a Democrat member of Congress calls a domestic terrorist who was convicted of killing a New Jersey state trooper? "One trooper was wounded and the other was shot and killed execution-style at point-blank range. Chesimard fled the scene, but was subsequently apprehended."

Any nationalism other than American nationalism, including black nationalism, white nationalism, and the Nation of Islam, has no place whatsoever in the United States. Neither do promotion of hatred and violence toward Jews, whether in the U.S. or Israel, nor is there a place here for organizations that condone domestic terrorist murder of law enforcement professionals. While Democrat National Convention chair Minyon Moore never seems to have expressed any of these positions herself, she was in a leadership position in an organization that did. I believe voters can form their own conclusions from this in November 2024.

Civis Americanus is the pen name of a contributor who remembers the lessons of history and wants to ensure that our country never needs to learn those lessons again the hard way. The author is remaining anonymous due to the likely prospect of being subjected to "cancel culture" for exposing the Big Lie behind Black Lives Matter.

Image via Pxhere.