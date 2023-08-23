Anybody notice what went on at the Darien Gap this weekend?

A picture is worth a thousand words, so let's cut to the chase:

Imágenes de este fin de semana en la Selva del Darién. Una hostil ruta para huir del infierno chavista de Venezuela hacia EEUU. ¿Te has preguntado por qué no has visto NI UN SOLO DOCUMENTAL sobre el mayor éxodo humano del siglo en curso (7,1 millones de personas)? pic.twitter.com/ynmdi4qkLG — Capitán Bitcoin (@CapitanBitcoin) August 21, 2023

Google Translate:

Images from this weekend in the Darien Jungle. A hostile route to flee from the chavista hell of Venezuela to the US. Have you ever wondered why you haven't seen NOT A SINGLE DOCUMENTARY about the largest human exodus of the current century (7.1 million people)?

So contrary to Joe Biden's claim that the border surge is ended and he's got the crisis all under control, it appears that more Venezuelans and migrants of other nationalities are lining up to make their way into the U.S.

It's an astonishing spectacle, given that the Darien Gap is probably the most dangerous land route on the planet, or at least ones. Loaded with snakes, jaguars, poisonous frogs, pirates, smugglers, kidnappers, thorns, toxics and quicksand, anyone who'd want to cross through that place is obviously out of their minds.

But they look sane enough. What's incentivizing them to undertake this dangerous journey through the swamps, mud and jungles is the knowledge that if they can make it to the U.S. through its southern border, they will be permitted to stay.

And based on what's known now, they certainly are calling it right.

Today's New York Post shows just one of several reasons why this is the case, with its front-page tweet:

Today's cover: Open floodgates at Arizona border allow thousands of migrants to walk into the country https://t.co/16wYmTUnGY pic.twitter.com/lCuA1MMcY4 — New York Post (@nypost) August 22, 2023

That's an astonishing story, too. Border Patrol agents, acting on orders from their superiors, have literally welded the gates of the border open, on the laughable premise that certain endangered antelope need to cross over to the other side as part of their natural habitat. That has given the migrants a free land-based crossing near Tucson with none of the rigors of crossing the Rio Grande. The Post notes that the migrants discovered the crossing very quickly, and Border Patrol sources explained that this was because the cartels control the border and surveil its activity closely in order to take advantage of vulnerabilities. This was a freebie for them, and undoubtedly a profitable one, given that the observed migrants crossing in appeared to be well-heeled tourists from places like China and India, who had thousands of dollars to pay in "crossing fees" to cartels. Once in, all they need to do is hop on to transport to New York, Los Angeles, Chicago or other cities of their choice and be offered free housing, food, education and medical care from the receiving sanctuary cities. Arizona had been offering that service and may still be doing it, and the federally financed NGOs have reportedly done so, too. The state of Texas certainly does. Which is a pretty good deal for migrants whether rich or poor, no matter where they hail from.

The migrants pictured in the original tweet are from Venezuela, which is a socialist regime that has followed the Cuba model through mass impoverishment in the name of "equality." They may take that open border route if they can pay the cartels, or other smuggling routes that are considerably rougher. But once in, they won't be sent back and that's all they're thinking of.

The Biden administration has crowed a lot about getting the border under control through its CBPOne app, which requires migrants to file their asylum claims from outside the U.S. through the app and get waved through, or sometimes actually bussed in from Central America courtesy of the federal government. There have been 30,000 slots allocated through this system with each requiring a sponsor in the U.S., who could be an unvetted illegal immigrant already present in the U.S. For those without sponsors, though, that's read as an incentive to come on in, too, because the border will be less crowded with them.

Which may explain why we are seeing what we are seeing at the Darien Gap -- a border surge importing the poverty and socialism of the third world even more intensely than what we have seen in the recent past. Far from solving the border crisis, it appears to be intensifying.

For the Biden administration, the only priority so far has been to keep the Fox News cameras away from the spectacle. And make a few laughable claims that illegal border crossers will be "subject to U.S. immigratiom law." But this hasn't stopped blue cities, which are left holding the bag and the bill, from noticing.

Right now, there seems to be open warfare between the blue city mayors and the Biden administration, around who is to pay for these migrants. Based on the blue cities' own bad policies, that includes paying for continuously rising demands for free food and housing which helps incentivize the surge. In New York City alone, that's 60,000 people, which is a lot of money to be spent on cleaning up after Hugo Chavez's disaster in Venezuela that could be spent on other things. Ten thousand a month are reportedly coming in. Two million illegal migrants have been allowed in on Joe Biden's watch as Biden employs catch and release and now literally leaves the gate wide open. That doesn't include 600,000 gotaways, who are often in the criminal element that must evade detection from the Border Patrol.

The migrants are massing at Darien and flying into Mexico from other places and nobody seems to know how to stop this. Enforcing the laws and shutting the border gates might do it, but to Biden, that's a bridge to far -- he can't do that any more than blue cities can end their free rides for incoming migrants -- which means the problem will only get worse.

This explains why even Democrats among the voting base have come to the conclusion that mass unchecked immigration is a major problem now. That says something.

