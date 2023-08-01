One bus, two buses now up to 10 buses

We call them "Abbott buses" and they keep driving in just about every direction. Number 10 just made it to Los Angeles and here is the story:

As President Joe Biden's open border continues to wreak havoc on the United States, one Democratic city is suffering the consequences. Over the weekend, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R-TX) sent its tenth bus full of illegal migrants to Los Angeles just days after its mayor criticized the border state for sending migrants. Democrat Mayor Karen Bass got a rude awakening when a bus of 39 illegal migrants showed up on her doorstep. The bus, which included 12 families and 21 children, was sent five days after Abbott sent the ninth shipment to the liberal city during Tropical Storm Hillary. “LA has not extended an invitation asking for people to come. This is a political act,” Bass said, despite declaring Los Angeles a sanctuary city in June.

The mayor of LA is complaining that they didn't invite the migrants. She is blaming Governor Abbott for playing politics. Of course, the reality is that Los Angeles did invite them when it pronounced itself a sanctuary city.

My guess is that some of these cities did not really think that someone would call their bluff on the matter. It was a great talking point when they were behind the microphone or on campaign mode. Now, they are dealing with people actually showing up on their location. It looks a lot different now, doesn't it?

