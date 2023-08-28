Idiot of the Day Award: Reem’s Bakery in San Francisco

In the belly of the blue beast of San Francisco, things are spiraling.

Yesterday, the Gateway Pundit reported that Reem’s, an American-Lebanese bakery, refused to serve a police officer, because the business observes a “strict” anti-gun policy, and naturally, the officer was armed.

When the San Francisco Police Officers Association got wind of the story, they reached out to Reem’s for their side of the story; the business responded via email, saying:

At Reem’s we do have a policy to not serve anyone that is armed in a uniform. All officers are welcome to come to our establishment when they are off duty and not armed.

SFPOA posted the exchange on X, as well as an additional find; see below:

We are not asking Reem’s or any business with a bigoted policy to serve our officers. We’re asking them to own their discriminatory policy & and put up a sign so we know not to spend money in your establishment—on or off duty. We took the liberty of designing one for them. pic.twitter.com/aITQFLOFG0 — San Francisco POA (@SanFranciscoPOA) August 24, 2023

At some point, Reem’s proudly displayed a sign that read, “Existing while black should not be a death sentence” — yeah, you’re telling me … and all the little black babies in utero who wind up executed by an abortionist for simply … existing.

In response to the publicity, Reem’s posted a statement on their social media, which read:

Reem’s has a deep commitment to uplifting social and racial justice in our communities. This includes fostering an environment of safety for our staff and customers. In a time of increased gun violence – particularly impacting people of color, youth, and queer people – we believe that maintaining a strict policy of prohibiting guns in our restaurant keeps us safer. Many members of our community have been impacted by gun violence, whether that be experience on the streets of San Francisco, having come from war or occupation, or having increased fears due to a growing climate of political extremism. All too often, Black and brown people, and poor people are the victims of this violence. At Reems [sic], we aim to provide a space where people can eat delicious Arab food and work together to strengthen our community, without fear or harassment. We invite our community to step up and join us in creating that culture of care and resilience. #wetakecareofus

A “growing climate of political extremism”? Like the “mostly peaceful protests” or the “trans” school shooter in Nashville? Or, perhaps when Joe Biden, the man sitting in the White House, says the government’s patience with freedom-lovers is “growing thin”? Sounds a bit democidal, wouldn’t you say?

Would Reem’s really maintain the policy if an ax-wielding murderer barged through the doors? What about an active shooter situation? Are these anti-gun “principles” of “safety” really objective principles? (After all, that what a “principle” is: a fundamental truth that is not subject to time, cirumstance, culture, etc.)

No of course not, they’re just leftist bigots with a penchant for schadenfreude.

