What is there to be said about Jill Biden?

What is the ultimate verdict on a woman like not-a-real-doctor Jill Biden? She has for at least four years now, with help from the malevolent left, been a willing party to the installation of her brain-addled husband into the Oval Office. As his infirmities become more and more obvious to the global public, Jill and her accomplices in crime continue to pretend that Joe is sentient, capable of being the President of the United States, when everyone knows he is not. He is done; gone. And yet his handlers continue to use and abuse him as if he is some ventriloquist huckster’s puppet. The man is an embarrassment on the world stage.

Jill is primarily responsible for this crime against the American people. She alone could have put a stop to what has befallen America since he was inaugurated.

We all know by now that the American left embraces cultural Marxism, the ideology that is meant to destroy the nuclear family, erase any sense of morality and all traditional Judeo-Christian values from the minds of the American people. The Democrats will sign on to any scheme, no matter how absurd, if it furthers their agenda.

They signed on to Biden when it seemed like Bernie Sanders might become the Democrat nominee in 2020. They couldn’t have that! Bernie would be too blatant a socialist candidate. So, with help from James Clyburn, Biden it was; the most hapless, moronic and corrupt man to hold office for fifty years in Congress. His reward for being exactly that, moronic and corrupt, was to fail upward, to be illegitimately installed as President. And now, as a result of massive election theft, the ordination of the most incompetent, the most corrupt member of Congress, the man owned by China, Ukraine and perhaps even Romania, is our President. He is the man that withdrew from Afghanistan in the most catastrophic pro-China manner possible, the man who on day one of his presidency opened our southern border to all comers, the man who has purposefully increased the ease with which the drug and sex trafficking cartels can operate within and without America with impunity.

This administration’s involvement in child sex trafficking is proof of its pure evil. The pseudo-Dr. Jill is clearly aware of all of her husband’s administration’s whole-hearted engagement in the trafficking of humans – most especially women and children, boys and girls. (See The Sound of Freedom.) Biden even stopped the DNA testing of the thousands of young children who cross the border each day that proved parenthood or not.

Thousands of these children are handed over to NGOs that no one investigates but who are paid millions of dollars to “shelter” all these unaccompanied minors. Eighty-five thousand of these under-age children who have entered the country since Biden became President are unaccounted for, missing. Most likely some are being trafficked for sex, labor and/or organs. Child sex trafficking is a bigger business than drugs; kids can be sold over and over and over again.

Human trafficking may be one of the biggest businesses in the world and Joe and Jill are completely onboard. Given what is on Hunter’s laptop, this should come as no surprise. The First Son has long been involved in prostitution and pedophilic activities. Again, go see Sound of Freedom. Several studios tried to suppress the film, but it has finally made its way to the public. It is a wake-up call; the global appetite for the abuse of children must be stopped.

Dr. Jill, the woman who, like her husband, refuses to acknowledge a seventh granddaughter, is copacetic with all of the above. She is a wicked human being, the ultimate Edith Wilson wanna-be. Like her husband, if analyzed by a professional, she would very likely would be diagnosed as a full-blown narcissist; it is a serious but all too common personality disorder. The family seems to relish their flaunting of the laws that govern the rest of us. They do not believe those laws apply to them. They clearly feel entitled to their ill-gotten lives of luxury at the expense of the American people whom they’ve betrayed by selling out our country.

Will our nation survive the self-serving malevolence of the Bidens and their traitorous partners in crime? It is too soon to say. The swamp is doing everything it can to derail Trump, the man who exposed the Democrats’ and RINOs’ commitment to said swamp. The swamp-dwellers are aligned against the one man who brought us energy independence, a secure border, and an economy bouncing back from the pandemic that was perhaps orchestrated to bring about the end of his presidency. Not-a-real-doctor Jill has been a participant to all the evil that has brought the country to its lowest point in US history.

There is nothing more destructive than a grasping, greedy entitled woman who has control of a weak and stupid man in a powerful position. That this family was chosen by the power elite of the left to be their figureheads, is a sad, despicable joke.

