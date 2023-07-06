Eight reasons to believe a coverup is underway on the cocaine found in the White House

The discovery of a stash of cocaine in the White House became public because a hazmat team was sent in on the possibility that the white powdery substance might have been anthrax or some other deadly terror weapon. Were it not for the hazmat team’s highly visible and noteworthy arrival, I believe it is quite possible that the matter would have been handled with the discretion for which the Secret Service is famous (and notorious), protecting the privacy of the First Family.

Now that we know about it, there are multiple signs that a coverup is underway to protect someone whom the Secret Service guards.

One: the “evolving” location in which the coke was found

Nick Arama of RedState:

First, it was “near the White House.” Then it was on the “White House complex.” Then it was reported it was found in the library. But then on Tuesday, July 4th, when most Americans were likely not following the news, we heard that it was in a “work area” in the West Wing….

This audio recording of the Hazmat dispatch (I assume) clearly indicates that the library was supposed to be the destination for first responders:

Good Morning Twitterland. Let the cocaine spin begin. I clearly hear “library” on this Hazmat audio, but WH spins it to ‘common workspace in the West Wing’ open to tours. pic.twitter.com/wVDgtBdBUy — SweetPeaBelle (@SweetPeaBell326) July 5, 2023

So what? Well…

Two: Hunter Biden was reportedly seen working in the library with his laptop on Friday

There were SEVERAL people who saw Hunter Biden working in the White House Library with his laptop. When the fire department reported the cocaine was found in the Library they put 2+2 together. Once the White House realized this the location of the cocaine was updated to a West… https://t.co/aNB6Tujv1q — @amuse (@amuse) July 5, 2023

Three: The library is nowhere near the West Wing

The West Wing is way off to the left in this diagram, while the library is on the right side of the main White House Building.

Four: Visitors to the working areas of the White House are heavily screened for security

The scenario of an anthrax or other bioweapon or terror device being smuggled in is why rigorous screening is enforced. The immediate dispatch of a hazmat team confirms that this is taken extremely seriously. Bringing in any quantity of an illegal substance that physically resembles deadly powders is highly likely to result in arrest and prosecution.

Five: Members of the First Family are exempt from this rigorous security screening

Former Secret Service agent Dan Bongino makes this point:

There’s absolutely ZERO chance anyone other than a family member brought that cocaine inside the White House complex. No chance that would make it past the mag/security checkpoints. Family bypasses those. — Dan Bongino (@dbongino) July 5, 2023

Six: Security cameras are everywhere except the family quarters' private areas, such as bedrooms and bathrooms

With money no object, you can be sure that everyone who might possibly have left cocaine in any of the locations named as the story evolved would have been picked up. President Trump says that the surveillance tapes could “quickly” identify the suspect.

Yet:

Seven: An official now claims they probably can’t tell who left what might have been a terroristic substance, casting doubt on the Secret Service’s ability to protect the president

Politico, citing an unnamed (of course) source:

But one official familiar with the investigation cautioned that the source of the drug was unlikely to be determined given that it was discovered in a highly trafficked area of the West Wing. The small amount of cocaine was found in a cubby area for storing electronics within the West Exec basement entryway into the West Wing, where many people have authorized access, including staff or visitors coming in for West Wing tours. Asked what the chances were of finding the culprit, the official said that “it’s gonna be very difficult for us to do that because of where it was.” “Even if there were surveillance cameras, unless you were waving it around, it may not have been caught” by the cameras, added the official, who spoke on condition of anonymity given that it’s an ongoing investigation. “It’s a bit of a thoroughfare. People walk by there all the time.”

By citing “visitors coming in for West Wing tours,” the implication is being planted that the general public had access. But that’s absurd. You have to be someone special to get into the West Wing, much less be given a VIP tour. And by using the expression “many people have authorized access,” the anonymous source is deliberately conflating the larger number of people who potentially could have access to the area with the much smaller number of people who actually did go there (and were recorded on video) in the small amount of time in which the substance could have been deposited there. How many people were recorded standing right next to the cubby area, close enough to drop off a baggie of coke, and who made arm and hand movements that could indicate they planted it? It must be a small number of people who have names and who could be drug tested. Eight: White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre is claiming that the White House is not assisting the Secret Service in investigating the matter. Reporter on cocaine being found in the West Wing: "Can you just tell us how the White House is assisting the Secret Service with this investigation?"



Karine Jean-Pierre: "Look, we're not assisting in anything..." pic.twitter.com/Y1PCUCcZe6 — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) July 5, 2023