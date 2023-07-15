The most disturbing Biden weirdness yet

Joe Biden’s dementia is rapidly advancing and the nation is in great peril. Proof of his decline came in a creepy moment during his brief visit to Helsinki, where he assaulted (that is the proper word) a child, a little girl who happened to attract his eye in a crowd.

He walked over to her, put his mouth on her back and appeared to rapidly flick his tongue on her, through the fabric of her dress. Watch his jaw move up and down rapidly during this ten-second video clip from Twitter:

This has got to be Biden's creepiest moment yet with a child. pic.twitter.com/6o7IwD2Wm6 — Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) July 14, 2023

It looks perverted at best, disturbingly sexual in connotation. The little girl recoils in horror. Her mother, perhaps constrained by the grandeur of the presidency, looks upset but does nothing in reaction.

Face it: if an elderly loved one of yours behaved this way with a little girl he had never met, you would do something to keep him in a situation where he cannot do such things again. Perhaps a care facility for those similarly afflicted, or perhaps home care under supervision, if possible. Allowing this to continue puts the public and the elder at risk.

You would NOT task such a person with any serious responsivities, much less the crushing burden of the presidency.

Unfortunately for the Republic, the Democrats’ cynical choice of Kamala Harris as vice president, obviously based on their identity politics obsession, has put her in line for the presidency if the 25th Amendment is invoked to remove him from office. It was designed for exactly the situation we face now, with an impaired person in office.

I could not hold Harris in lower regard, yet I think she is preferable in the Oval Office to this husk of a man whose expiration date obviously has passed. Given the rate of Biden’s decline, it can only get worse, and it will do so at an accelerating pace.

It’s time to badger Biden’s cabinet with demands that they invoke the 25th and spare the nation the risk it faces. She could not be worse than Biden, and most likely, the same puppet masters would be guiding her.

And being frank, The Democrats ought to be stuck with her as the incumbent candidate when they proceed with their nominating process. I acknowledge the peril a President Harris would involve, but at this point it is a lesser evil.