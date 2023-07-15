A stunning video shows how American education has become a leftist cult

Going back to America’s founding, teaching was a job meant to create a literate population that embraced American values. Starting around the 1960s, it became a “profession,” which had more cachet. Now, though, it’s a cult, and every one of us should be absolutely terrified of the maniacs who have complete control over our children for eight hours a day, five days a week, seven months a year.

The National Education Association is the largest teacher’s union in the world and the largest trade union in the United States, representing 3 million American teachers. It’s also one of the Democrat party’s most devoted donors.

It recently held its annual conference, an event at which “approximately 6,000 educators meet to debate the vital issues that impact American public education and set National Education Association policy and activities for the year ahead.” At this year’s meeting, Becky Pringle, the NEA’s president, stood up to speak.

In 2021, the New York Times gave Pringle a glowing profile. The article is illuminating when it comes to showing the NEA’s centrality to the Democrat party and how it embraces hard-left social justice policies. Most fascinating, though, is what the Times has to say about Pringle, a leftist among leftists:

What motivates Ms. Pringle, she said, is a longtime need that is ever more pressing now: to “reclaim public education as a common good, and transform it into something it was never designed to be: racially and socially just, and equitable.” [snip] Ms. Pringle is seeking to position her union at the forefront of the social justice movement — a tall order, some believe, for an organization whose membership is more than 70 percent white, with a large number of members living in purple and red states. Her success, she believes, is tied to having Mr. Biden as a partner. [snip] This year, the N.E.A. published its Racial Justice in Education Resource Guide, which advises teachers on how to directly address issues such as white supremacy, implicit bias and acknowledging how race influences their work. [snip] [U]nder her tenure, the union has seen progress. There has been a sharp increase in the number of members seeking “micro-credentials” for racial justice, diversity and implicit bias training, so that teachers can better understand the student population they serve. (Emphasis added.)

You get the picture. For Pringle, there is only one filter through which to view education, and that is race and, especially, the fact that America is a fundamentally racist nation. Education is no longer about reading, writing, and arithmetic, with a little civics thrown in for good measure; it’s about instructing students to hate America, blacks to hate whites, and whites to hate themselves.

Pringle’s NEA keynote address is a staggering piece of leftism. She hits every leftist “social justice” point: Racism, homophobia, misogyny, xenophobia, social justice, transgender, reproductive rights, student loans, bad Supreme Court, good Justices Sotomayor and Brown Jackson, inequity, gun violence, indigenous people, Latino, API, “our democracy,” taxes on the wealthy, destroying school vouchers, free meals, banned books, etc. She also attacks America’s very foundation:

We will unite…this entire nation to reclaim public education as a common good, as a foundation of this country, and then we will transform it into something it was never designed to be: A racially and socially just and equitable system…

By the end of the speech, she’s worked herself into what Paul Rossi terms a “Hitlerian” frenzy. Her hysterical delivery and her worship for the NEA are terrifying:

The closing of Becky Pringle's latest speech to the NEA was a Hitlerian performance. This is not a casual comparison. https://t.co/TuDs8EXW8V pic.twitter.com/B0Ow7uBqZA — Paul Rossi (@pauldrossi) July 14, 2023

If you can’t watch the video, here’s a transcript of the last two minutes, although it loses something without the sobbing, raging hysteria in Pringle’s performance:

I can hear Chief Seattle crying out to us, urging us to remember when you know who you are, when your mission is clear, and you burn with the inner fire of an unbreakable will, no cold can touch your heart, no deluge can dampen your purpose and, yea, you are the stars in the darkness. Your light will not be dimmed. Your purpose will drive you in our righteous fight for freedom because you know who you are. You know who you are. You are the NEA. Our mission is clear. We will advocate for the rights of education professionals, and we will change this world for our students with that inner fire burning. We will never bend. We will never be broken because we are the NEA and we will always, always do what we must to be worthy of our students. Thank you, NEA, for all you do every day for our babies and for our colleagues and for your states and for this country. Onward, NEA! Onward.

The NEA is no longer a traditional union formed to ensure that workers have decent wages and working conditions. It’s not even a modern teacher’s union that sidelines parents and taxpayers to take total control of classrooms. It is a leftist cult—and my rule of thumb is that my child should never be in the same room as a cultist. If you haven’t already done so, think seriously about homeschooling your children.