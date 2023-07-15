RFK, Jr.’s latest COVID theory is factually suspect and smells of antisemitism

Many conservatives have been embracing RFK, Jr. because he has been opposed to COVID vaccines. What they forget is that this was not because he believed in individual liberty; it’s because he’s opposed to all vaccines. This seems to have less to do with wisdom and information than with crazy theories, and none is crazier than his latest, which rests on highly suspect, incomplete facts, and has a strong whiff of antisemitic paranoia about it.

Kennedy was speaking at a Q&A dinner in New York when he announced his idea. You may already have heard about the meal because it was one at which a drunken argument ended with a loud expulsion of gas from someone’s derriere. Classy, these people are not.

It turns out, though, that Kennedy used the occasion to ruminate about the fact that COVID is not only genetically engineered but that the engineering was done to protect Jews, along with Chinese people:

“COVID-19. There is an argument that it is ethnically targeted. COVID-19 attacks certain races disproportionately,” Kennedy said. “COVID-19 is targeted to attack Caucasians and black people. The people who are most immune are Ashkenazi Jews and Chinese.” “We don’t know whether it was deliberately targeted or not but there are papers out there that show the racial or ethnic differential and impact,” Kennedy hedged.

As always with a good conspiracy theory, you must tease out facts and reasonable hypotheses from the made-up stuff and the unreasonable hypotheses.

Image: Robert F. Kennedy (cropped). YouTube screen grab.

First, the current, albeit tentative, verdict seems to be that COVID was a genetically manipulated virus. Even if we may never know the full truth, it’s not unreasonable to believe that as a fact. From that, it’s also reasonable to believe that it was possible to engineer the virus to target (or not to target) specific genetic types. However, now that we’ve seen the death tolls around the world (to the extent they can be trusted), there doesn’t seem to be any genetic targeting or protection.

A look at the New York Times’s COVID chart is illuminating. For one thing, it says that the United States had one of the highest COVID death tolls in the world, whether in terms of absolute numbers or percentage of the population (341 deaths per 100,000 people).

Any person who’s not a loopy leftist understands one of two things: (1) Politics and money meant that the COVID death numbers in America are completely unreliable and probably faked, or (2) if any people were targeted in the world, it was Americans—except that Americans are the most heterogenous people in the world. There is no common gene pool. That leaves us with theory one.

Meanwhile, China, with three times America’s population, claims to have had 1/10 of America’s deaths (6 deaths per 100,000 people). However, in the same way that the numbers were artificially inflated in America, it’s reasonable to assume that they were grossly deflated in China.

Just as we’ll never know the official death toll of the Chinese earthquake in 2008, we’ll never know how many Chinese citizens died from the virus their government unleashed. After all, by the end of 2022, even NBC was suggesting that China was lying. Only someone criminally naïve or with an agenda would believe that data.

Moreover, if you’re looking at Chinese people, Hong Kong had a relatively high death rate (181 out of every 100,000 people), while Taiwan had a lower rate (74 deaths out of every 100,000 people). In other words, when it comes to Chinese vulnerability, the numbers are all over the place.

But what about those pesky Jews? Well, Israel’s death rate was nothing to write home about. At 136 deaths per 100,000 people, it was better than in Hong Kong or America but much worse than in China and Taiwan.

It was also one of the first countries to try to vaccinate everyone, so it’s impossible to tell what the virus was doing because the vaccine was almost instantaneously affecting people’s responses to the virus (for better or worse). Meanwhile, in America, the New York Times was reporting that COVID “hit hard” in Brooklyn’s Hasidic Jewish communities, which are entirely Ashkenazi.

In other words, RFK is speaking complete nonsense because he has a one-dimensional mind, limited knowledge, and who knows what kind of intelligence. It’s just interesting that someone on the left couldn’t resist bringing Jews into the conversation, a habit in sync with the rising antisemitism in the Democrat party.

Meanwhile, if you have a few minutes, I urge you to check out the Times’s COVID data page because it’s interesting. For example, you’ll learn that, while more than 99% of Gibraltar citizens are vaccinated, they have one of the highest COVID death rates in the world (329 per 100,000). Likewise, Chile, with a 93% vaccination rate, has experienced 339 deaths per 100,000 citizens. Peru, with an 87% vaccination rate, has had a striking 675 deaths per 100,000 citizens.

What the chart indicates is that COVID death rates do not seem to equate to wealth, genetic make-up, vaccines, or anything else that leftists like to point to. My strong suspicion is that many of the death rates are completely unreliable—as is the case for both America and China—and that the real answer lies in whether official responses were intelligent or hysterical and whether treatments were sane or cultish.