Nuances ignored is reality ignored

Watching liberals shrieking about their injustice du jour is especially frustrating, because they never think things all the way through before embarking on a fool’s errand.

Take electric cars. Something all cars need to operate is road. Sure, there are some models that one can go "off roading" in... but most driving happens on established roads.

Electric cars are heavier than normal cars, therefore cause more wear and tear on highways than standard gas-powered cars.

Electric cars don't pay a gas tax, therefore they don't contribute to road repairs unless traveling on a toll road.

States that are run by liberals have awful roads already; Michigan, Illinois, and California especially.

Is anyone else seeing the nuances here?

(1) Heavier wear on (2) already bad highways combined with (3) taking the ability to pay for highway repair away.

If all Americans are driving electric cars in 2030, who is paying gasoline tax? How are road repairs going to be funded?

How much does it cost to install toll transponders on every street in America?

How can you separate electric use to charge a highway tax to home power bills? How can the electric company know if you are charging your Tesla or drying your bloomers with the electricity you are consuming?

How is Michigan planning to pay for a dramatic increase in the already large numbers of potholes they have, with no gas tax?

How is Illinois going to pay its unfunded pensions with one less tax base?

This is just one aspect of all Americans driving electric cars being problematic, and there are dozens of problems with the EV "solution."

Another example?

Reparations for slavery reprices the value of manual labor.

An extremely well-off person in 1850 might have left an estate of $250,000 to his heirs after a lifetime of work.

If the descendants of slaves in California are paid $5 million dollars each, that makes the value of their forebear’s estates worth hundreds of millions of dollars.

If one slave has 125 descendants, and each receives $5 million, then that slave's lifetime labor will be priced at $625 million.

Let's assume they worked 12 hours a day, seven days a week, for 30 years. If a slave's 125 descendants receive $5 million each in reparations, then we value that slave's labor at a rate of $4794 an hour.

$624 million divided by 30 years is about $21 million a year. Divided by working 12 hours a day, seven days a week...4,380 hours of labor a year.

About $4800.00 per hour, for manual labor... in 1850.

The average laborer in 1850 was paid 0.09 cents an hour. A blacksmith made .17 cents an hour.

John D. Rockefeller was worth $26,410,287 at the time of his death. At one point he was worth $900 million, but he was the biggest philanthropist of all time.

Do you see the discrepancy here?

Revaluing labor of people long dead will eventually lead to the revaluing of all labor. Imagine being able to sue a former employer for a raise?

Nuances exist... anyone who starts off by saying "Everyone needs to do ____" has already missed the nuance train. The planet has seven billion people. There is nothing all of them need to do but breathe. They all can't eat the same food, do the same job, take the same jab, or flush at the same time... because nuance is reality. Too bad liberals can't deal in it.

