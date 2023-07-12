MSNBC says fitness is next to…fascism

MSNBC recently tweeted a link to an article stating:

Pandemic fitness trends have gone extreme—literally. White supremacists’ latest scheme to valorize violence and hypermasculinity has gone digital.

And,

Physical fitness and violent hypermasculinity have always been central to the far right.

Um, sure. Anyone who values being physically fit is likely a Nazi. Or at least “hypermasculine.” Like, say, Venus Williams or Megan Rapinoe. Okay, they are a little bit masculine, but I’m pretty sure neither would identify as a Nazi…or even “far right.”

Take care of your body? Have a Peloton in your home? The geniuses at MSNBC think you are a right-wing extremist, II Duce.

The author of the article, Cynthia Miller-Idriss, then astutely noted,

It appears the far right has taken advantage of pandemic at-home fitness trends to expand its decade-plus radicalization of physical mixed martial arts (MMA) and combat sports spaces.

Those clever far-righters, pouncing on the left’s mandate that we be locked down in our homes, and using it to stay in shape—or get in shape. Although this assertion doesn’t much jibe with the fact that about 4-in-10 Americans gained weight during the pandemic, some dramatically so. Must’ve been salt of the earth Biden voters who embrace “our democracy.” Miller-Idriss actually referenced Mein Kampf as evidence to support her thesis. Moreover, she disparaged physical fitness and martial arts as tools used-- primarily by racists -- in order to impose their racism on innocent people around the world.

Miller-Idriss also declared:

The intersection of extremism and fitness leans into a shared obsession with the male body, training, masculinity, testosterone, strength and competition. Physical fitness training, especially in combat sports, appeals to the far right for many reasons: fighters are trained to accept significant physical pain, to be ‘warriors,’ and to embrace messaging around solidarity, heroism, and brotherhood.

Oddly, this bizarre article was originally written and published in March of 2022. For some reason, those who oversee MSNBC’s Twitter account felt it necessary to repost it 15 months later.

Averring that only Nazis are obsessed with physical fitness fails to explain those like Herman Göring. And implies that proud non-fascists are less concerned with their health and well-being.

Noted fitness buff, Hermann Goering (source)

Funny, I thought coastal leftists were more likely to be vegans, keep up a jogging regimen, drink decaf, make Kale a significant part of their diet, eschew smoking cigarettes, and dispense with the ingestion of red meats.

Anyway, it’s time for me to get on my exercise bike. And reread Mein Kampf.