A vote for President Trump a rejection of the Military Industrial Complex in D.C. and beyond

Over the weekend, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky responded to President Trump’s proposal for ending the war in Ukraine within 24 hours when reelected.

Zelensky told Martha Raddatz on ABC’s “This Week” that “the sole desire to bring the war to an end is beautiful.”

But he added that “if we are talking about ending the war at the cost of Ukraine, in other words, to make us give up our territories. Biden could have brought it to an end even in five minutes.”

With his slamming of Trump without knowing the details of his peace plan and his slobbering over Biden, Zelensky sounded like a Democrat politician.

Zelensky has good reason to fawn.

The war in Ukraine is one of the rare occasions where there was consensus between both parties. So far the US has dispatched over $75 billion of taxpayer dollars to Ukraine.

For every bill that funded the war, Congress gave their unanimous approval in a matter of days and without any debate. Such promptness is seldom witnessed in D.C.

Zelensky received a standing ovation addressing Congress via video 3/12/22, introduced by Nancy Pelosi

YouTube screengrab

Everyone from Joe Biden to Lindsey Graham proclaimed that they would support the war in Ukraine unconditionally.

Supporting the war is the new groupthink in D.C. and those who asked questions were slammed as stooges of the Kremlin.

Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY)’s request to add tracking measures to the funds being dispatched was rejected. Paul was dismissed as an isolationist.

The lack of accountability has led to allegations of corruption surrounding illicit payments to deputy ministers and over-inflated military contracts.

Recently the Pentagon admitted that an accounting error provided an extra $6bn in arms to Ukraine.

Veteran journalist Seymour Hersh reported that Zelensky and his generals may have embezzled$400M from US aid.

Last December, the Ukrainian Embassy in D.C. hosted a reception to commemorate the 31st anniversary of Ukraine's armed services. The invitation to the event had logos of arms dealers such as Lockheed Martin. Biden’s Joint Chiefs chairman Gen. Mark Milley attended the event.

Following the war in Ukraine, Lockheed Martin's stock rose by about 38 percent.

The Biden administration dispatched Lockheed's missile defense systems to Ukraine, which cost the American taxpayers around $1.1 billion. The U.S. Army awarded Lockheed a $521 million contract to refill its own supplies.

Lockheed has had deep ties with the CIA since the 1950s.

Lockheed is also adept at media management.

During the early phase of the war Politico, The Washington Post, and The New York Times carried pro-war articles sponsored by Lockheed.

Lockheed donates to both parties, which helps explain the unanimous support for the Ukraine war. Lockheed also has a record of bribing officials to peddle influence.

Ukraine is far from a democratic haven.

Zelensky banned adversarial Ukrainian media outlets, claiming they were carrying Russian propaganda.

Zelensky banned 11 of his political opponents, including "The Opposition Platform for Life", which has 44 seats in Ukraine's national parliament, accusing them of being pro-Kremlin.

In the US, Tucker Carlson, who was the only major voice in the US mainstream media who asked questions about the war in Ukraine, was unceremoniously sacked.

It is perfectly obvious that this is a joint operation between D.C. and Ukraine and they blocked all questions or accountability measures.

There are security concerns as well.

Earlier this March, Pentagon Inspector General Robert Storch refused to say if the Department of Defense had complied with existing rules regarding the monitoring of weapons sent to Ukraine.

Recently the Biden administration sent controversial cluster munitions to Ukraine. The move was criticized by human rights groups as these weapons are banned by more than 100 countries.

The war in Ukraine has attracted thousands of foreign fighters. These unvetted fighters could easily pilfer advanced weaponry. Perhaps corrupt Ukrainian officials could sell the weapons on the black market. The buyers could be terrorists.

The Nigerian President said that weapons from Ukraine are ending up in Nigeria. The Finnish media reported that criminal organizations could be trafficking weapons from Ukraine to the US or various EU nations.

Biden's open borders could facilitate the entry of arms and terrorists onto US soil.

Biden recently said that he doesn’t think Ukraine is ready for NATO membership. If Biden had said this before, perhaps the war could have been averted. Russia cited Ukraine's potential NATO membership as a reason for the war.

Back to President Trump’s peace plan.

When Zelensky and others in D.C. scoff at Trump for pledging to end the war, it’s not because they care about the Ukrainian territory or its people, it is because the end of the war derails their gravy train

This is among the many reasons that the D.C. establishment not only wants to defeat Trump in 2024, but wants to send him to prison for the rest of his life.

Prior to Trump, D.C. managed to put on a show to deceive their voters about the two-party system. The parties and the media focused on social issues to keep the public occupied. The voting public thought they were voting for change. Hence power switched from Republican Bush to Democrat Clinton to Republican Bush to Democrat Obama.

But their policies made it amply clear that there is little difference between both parties. They were all for endless foreign wars, open borders, a bad economy that created a permanent underclass, surveillance of citizens, retraining the media, and misusing crises to expand their powers.

Trump is the only modern president who didn’t start a new war. He built a strong US economy that empowered citizens, stood for the strong US border, rebuilt the military, promoted the US on a global stage, and did so much more to empower the citizen. This was despite the obstacles placed in his way in the form of baseless probes.

Let’s remember the frequent videos of beheadings in ISIS-controlled Iraq during Obama’s presidency. The Obama administration had wasted billions of taxpayers dollars and the situation in Iraq was much worse.

Trump on the other hand defeated ISIS in the Middle-East by having the right strategy and hiring the right personnel for the job.

It has to be remembered that when Trump said he could defeat ISIS, everyone scoffed at him, just as they are scoffing at the idea of the peace plan in Ukraine.

Trump was a drastic departure from the D.C. culture. D.C. doesn’t like resolutions to issues. They prefer to keep the fire burning, which gives them reason to keep the funds flowing.

If you have to vote for change and for the resolution of issues, it must begin by voting for Trump in November 2024.