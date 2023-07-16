A paean to the lefty trolls!

There was a well researched piece on American Thinker two days ago about the looming possibility of a call up for a number of reservists to serve in Ukraine — a continuation, we can assume, of Biden's ongoing devices for the future of our country.

I noticed, in the posts in response, the familiar presence of several individuals who take up anything cautionary about Ukraine. (These same and indeed many more are now in hot dispute on generally conservative sites.) I say these trolls are lefty because the left makes a point of ignoring most common boundaries regarding civility. That's an empirical given at this point, I am suggesting.

There is a definite uncivil quality to a troll posting, characterized by personal venom, facile and smug sarcasm, instant denial, and brief virtual cut-and-paste tidbits from the progressive info store.

But what I really want to say is, Hurrah for the trolls! I saw the proliferation of Nasty begin on the Lucianne site several years ago, and now I find our transparent associates nesting up on American Thinker — and, doubtless many other places. Do they think of their posts as activism?

Jesus was in debate with the Pharisees all the time — they were, as religious leaders, often men of political and/or scholarly significance, trying to slip Him up. He said, "You brood of vipers, how can you speak good things when you are evil? For the mouth speaks out of that which fills the heart" (Mt. 12:34).

The thing about hatred is that it shows itself, instantly, in speech — written or spoken. The British have many great common phrases. "Too clever by half" is one. What they mean by that is that you are not only being obvious, but also showing yourself as wrong.

Some fundamental trollite assumptions, easily recognized: 1. There is no objective truth. 2. Never "give it a rest." 3. I get the last word because I can. 4. Expressing personal hatred publicly on political grounds is okay. 5. Reason in argument has no practical appeal. 6. I am right because I am here. 7. Transparency is a big deal, for sanctioned purposes.

I sometimes used to have my silly feelings hurt by the trolls. I hope to know better. They are doing us all, in the struggle to conserve a considerate society, a big favor: they are showing themselves not for who, but for what, they are. It's not a good look.

