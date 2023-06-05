Ukraine's President Zelensky apparently expects his bread will best be buttered by the anti-Trump Cabal. How else to explain his attack on the former president, expressing fear of his re-election?

Asked how he felt about Donald Trump, Zelensky admitted that he was more comfortable with dealing with Biden and that the return of a Republican-led government could end up being difficult for his war effort. “President Biden is the president during a full-scale war and he has been more helpful to us than President Trump,” Zelensky told the interviewer, qualifying the statement by noting that there “was no full-scale war” going on while Trump was in office.

Zelensky, in a rarely seen coat and tie for his presidential inauguration in 2019 (Ukrainan gvernment photo)

Zelensky must have been turned by Sen. Chris Murphy (D-Ct.) who, in September 2019, warned him to stay away from President Trump -- and not interfere in American politics. (Murphy, back then, pushed for Impeachment based on the once-classified Trump-Zelensky phone chat, forced into the open by Lt. Col. Vindman, the weasel.)

But that warning clearly meant: don't help Trump against Biden; feel free to join us in undermining Trump, as President Obama helped undermine your former president Viktor Yanukovych. The hypocrisy is nauseating.

Compare Zelensky's palsy-walsy tone suggested by the transcript of his phone chat with President Trump that the Anti-Trump insurrectionists used for Impeachment. Note that President Trump was justified to ask Zelensky's help in exposing the Biden family's corrupt practices in Ukraine.