Video leaked of men firing machine guns up a Chicago street, killing a 14-year-old boy and injuring others

Chicago, which has some of the strictest gun control laws in the country, has become a nightmarish shooting gallery. Now, in video leaked to CWB Chicago, we see how much worse matters have become, with 2 machine gun-armed men caught on video firing at unseen targets, killing a child and injuring at least 3 others.

To make matters much worse, when police arrived to investigate, a 16-year-old boy fired shots at the officers, thankfully missing them. He was arrested, and the state’s attorney’s office did its duty and has charged him with 6 counts of attempted murder of peace officers. It is not specified if he is being vharged as a juvenile or adult.

The somewhat blurry video must be seen and heard to be believed.

Here is the CWB Chicago’s description of the action:

The video, provided to CWBChicago by a source, shows four people walking across a vacant lot in the 4200 block of South Wells around 8:20 p.m. on June As they near the Wells Street side of the lot, a minivan rolls down the street. They duck behind a shrub, then rush onto the sidewalk and begin firing up Wells Street at a crowd standing off-screen. According to the video, which does not show anyone being injured, at least two of the gunmen’s weapons fired automatically, machine gun-style. The other two offenders also fired shots up the street.





Machine guns are already highly illegal for individuals to possess. The problem is not the absence of gun control laws, but the inability or unwillingness to enforce them and the societal breakdown that allows people to think of and use such horrific weapons on other humans.

Photo credit: video screengrab (cropped)