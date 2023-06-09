Tucker and taboo

Tucker Carlson apparently is planning daily posts in his "Tucker on Twitter" series. Despite Fox News's efforts to stifle him, Tucker is forging ahead. Most likely, the series will be Monday through Friday, given the emphasis he has put on family life and outdoor activities like fishing.

Tucker's episode 2 is an intelligent and highly interesting commentary on the role of taboo in society and culture. As a sociology Ph.D. who has used the concept of taboo in my own work, I can aver that he is spot on. (See also James Lewis's take today on sex addiction and politics.)

Tucker makes the point that in order to control what people think, not just their behavior — what ordinary tyrants accomplish with guns — you have to control the taboos they internalize. "What we're allowed to dislike is being dictated to us from above."

The entire twelve-and-a-half-minute video is worth watching, as he covers a lot of real-world examples. But the biggest theme is the normalization of pedophilia. "The people who run our country no longer see child molesters as the worst among us."

He pointed out the Wall Street Journal's article detailing how Instagram facilitates pedophile networks and the complete lack of response from authorities — no investigations launched, no consequences for the CEO of Instagram, and no word from Instagram's capo di tutti capi, Mark Zuckerberg of Meta, which owns Instagram.

Ep. 2 Cling to your taboos! pic.twitter.com/45AeVdtwOu — Tucker Carlson (@TuckerCarlson) June 8, 2023

Intriguingly, Tucker briefly alluded to Barack Obama's "deeply weird" personal life. I suspect that we'll be hearing more about this in the near future. I believe that Tucker means it when he promises to be free of the shackles of dependence on a network that controls what he is allowed to say.

The newly revealed logo: